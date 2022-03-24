Global Aluminum Market Size To Surpass USD 107330 Million By 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% During [2021-2027] | Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Aluminum Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Aluminum industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Aluminum market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Aluminum market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Aluminum market.

Scope of the Aluminum Market Report:

An aluminum alloy is a composition consisting mainly of aluminum to which other elements have been added. The alloy is made by mixing together the elements when aluminum is molten (liquid), which cools to form a homogeneous solid solution. The other elements may make up as much as 15 percent of the alloy by mass.

EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Yinhai Aluminum, Alcoa and Rio Tinto are the world's leading players. The industry is relatively fragmented and EGA is considered the leader in the global market, with a 5.4% share of production in 2018. Based on the application, Aluminum can be divide into Construction Industry, Foundry Industry, Transportation Industry, Packaging Industry, and Electronics Industry, etc. Construction Industry is the most important application. In 2018, Construction Industry holds 42.76% of the market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Aluminum Market

This report focuses on global and United States Aluminum market.

In 2020, the global Aluminum market size was US$ 84930 million and it is expected to reach US$ 107330 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Aluminum Market include: The research covers the current Aluminum market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

EGA

Rusal

Norsk Hydro

Yinhai Aluminum

Alcoa

Rio Tinto

Xinfa Group

Alba

Chalco

Hindalco

SNTO

Aluar

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Aluminum Billets

Foundry Alloy Ingots

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Construction Industry

Foundry Industry

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

The Aluminum Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Aluminum business, the date to enter into the Aluminum market, Aluminum product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Aluminum?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Aluminum? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Aluminum Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Aluminum market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Aluminum Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Aluminum market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Aluminum Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Aluminum market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Aluminum Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18683865

