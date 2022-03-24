Enteral Feeding Devices Market Grows At Rate 6% Due To The Surge In The Number Of Preterm Births

Enteral Feeding Devices Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in the number of preterm births is expected to propel the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market. Preterm births are the births that are occur before the 37th week of pregnancy. Enteral feeding devices are often used to supplement breast milk to provide milk immediately to the preterm birth babies. There is a surge in the number of preterm births due to multiple pregnancies, adolescent pregnancy rates, cesarean deliveries before full-term, unnecessary inductions, infections and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. For example, in June 2020, according to the data from the International Journal Of Gynecology And Obstetrics, the global preterm birth rate accounted for about 11% and annually there were 15 million preterm births approximately. The deaths are mostly due to preterm birth and 18% of deaths are of the babies under 5 years of age. Therefore, the surge in the number of these preterm births drives the enteral feeding devices market.

The global enteral feeding devices market size is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2021 to $3.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.53%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global enteral feeding device market size is expected to reach $4.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%.

Technological advancements are one of the key enteral feeding devices market trends gaining popularity in the market. Enteral feeding devices are used to provide nutritional needs by tube feedings. Many companies are launching new advanced and efficient products shaping the enteral feeding devices market outlook. For instance, in May 2021, Israel based enteral feeding devices company, ENvizion Medical developed a feeding tube navigation system for accurate enteral tube placement in adult patients consisting of an electro-mechanical device with embedded software and enteral feeding tubes. The ENvue system creates a personalized body map of patients, which thus allows medical staff to precisely place the tube in the stomach or small intestine through the oral or nasoenteric route.

Major players covered in the global enteral feeding devices industry are Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestle SA, Moog Inc, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc, Danone, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, Becton Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Vygon Group, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Avanos Medical, Fidmi Medical, Vesco Medical, LLC, Dynarex Corporation, Medela Inc, Alcor Scientific, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Intervene Group Limited, Technopath, Biometrix, Thomas Magnete GmbH, Halyard Health and Medtronic.

TBRC’s global enteral feeding devices market segments is divided by product into enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, enteral syringes, others, by application into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, others, by end-user into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, others.

