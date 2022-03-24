Cloud Services Brokerage Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

Reports And Data

The global Cloud Services Brokerage market research report forecast to 2028 has been recently published by Reports and Data to help user understand the current market scenario. The report offers a detailed analysis of market size, revenue growth, emerging trends, top companies, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations that the global Cloud Services Brokerage market is expected to offer during the forecast period. The data is obtained through extensive primary and secondary research which is further verified by industry experts. This data is represented using various charts, tables and graphs which makes it easier for the reader. It also provides complete analysis of the global Cloud Services Brokerage market with details about statistical tools such as SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report shed light on various top companies in the market.

Key Players Operating in Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market:

Accenture

IBM

VMware

Jamcracker

ActivePlatform

Arrow Electronics

Cloudmore

Wipro

DXC Technology

iPortalis

The information and communication technology sector is expected to observe a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in AI and robotics, increasing innovations, growing need for high data security, large data management are fueling market development. Availability of variety of devices such as computers, smartphones, softwares and growing usage of internet is boosting overall growth of the information and communication technology. In addition, growing adoption of IOT and cloud based systems, increasing demand for technologically advanced devices, and change in consumer preference are some significant factors fueling market growth.

Competitive landscape of global Cloud Services Brokerage market is quite fragmented with regional and global key players. They are often involved in various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product launches or corporate deals to sustain their market position and expand their product portfolio.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market: Segmentation

The report consists of forecasts for the Cloud Services brokerage market at the global, regional, and country levels. The report contains analysis of trends in each segment of the market for the period from 2017 to 2027. For this study,

Reports and Data has segmented the Cloud Services brokerage market based on service type and end-user as follows.

By Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Integration & Support

Automation & Orchestration

Billing & Provisioning

Migration & Customization

Security & Compliance

Others (Catalog Management, Backup & DR, Reporting & BI, and API)

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Government

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Others

Key questions addressed in the global Cloud Services Brokerage market report:

What revenue CAGR is the global Cloud Services Brokerage market projected to register throughout the forecast period?

Which leading companies are operating in the global Cloud Services Brokerage market?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue growth over the forecast period?

What are the key drivers that are expected to fuel the global market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the global Cloud Services Brokerage market?

What are the key restraints expected to hamper global market growth?

