Specialties of Lube Oil Refinery Market Grows Alongside The Automotive And Cosmetic Industry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand from the automotive and cosmetic industries has led to an expansion of the specialties of lube oil refinery market. Lube oil is in huge demand in the automotive industry as lubricants are extensively used in automobiles to enhance the performance and fuel efficiency of a vehicle. Lube oils are widely used in cosmetics. The global beauty industry was valued at $511 billion in 2021, supporting the demand for lube oils in cosmetics. So, growing automotive and cosmetic industry is driving the specialties of lube oil refinery market growth.

According to the specialties of lube oil refinery market analysis, the launch of new products is a key trend in the market. Manufacturers are increasingly launching new, innovative products to improve their market share. For example, in July 2021, Valvoline Inc. launched a new diesel engine oil named "Valvoline All-Terrain" for heavy duty and off-highway diesel engines. The product was developed for harsh operating conditions such as construction, mining and agriculture, and can offer enhanced viscosity, wear protection, and oxidation stability in rigorous conditions.

The global specialties of lube oil refinery market size is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2021 to $9.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.29%. The growth in the specialties of lube oil refinery market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global specialties of lube oil refinery market share is expected to reach $10.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.53%.

Major players covered in the global specialties of lube oil refinery market are Exxon Mobil Corporation., China Petrochemical Corporation., Shell International B.V., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total, Eni Deutschland GmbH, Repsol, LUKOIL, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), HollyFrontier Corporation, Nynas AB, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Cepsa SA, MORESCO Corporation, Gandhar Oil, and H&R GROUP.

TBRC’s global specialties of lube oil refinery market report is segmented by type into fully refined wax, white oil, rubber process oil, slack wax, semi refined wax, petrolatum, microcrystalline wax, by oil into group I base oil, group II base oil, group III base oil, by end-user into automotive, pharmaceutical, textile, cosmetic, food and beverages, packaging.

