Global Custody Service Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Custody Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Custody Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Custody Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the custody service market size is expected to grow from $35.1 billion in 2021 to $38.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The global custody service market size is then expected to grow to $53.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Automation and standardization are key factors driving the custody service market growth.

The global custody services market consists of revenue generated by services provided by a custodian to investors. Custody service is broadly characterized as the safekeeping and servicing of an investor’s assets. The services rendered by a bank custodian include the transaction and settlement, safekeeping, and recording of marketable assets and cash to customers. A relationship of custody is legal, and the facilities rendered for a client varies.

Global Custody Service Market Segments

The global custody service market is segmented:

By Service: Core Custody Services, Ancillary Services, Core Depository Services, Other Administrative Services

By Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets, Others

By Geography: The global custody services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle

East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation, HSBC, Societe Generale Securities Services, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., and Caisse d'Epargne Investor Services.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

