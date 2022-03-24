Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Register CAGR worth 15.5% from 2021-2028; The Toro Co. Procures Left Hand Robotics Inc. to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Husqvarna Group (Stockholm, Sweden), Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Deere & Company (Illinois, U.S.), STIGA S.p.A. (Veneto, Italy), HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. (Tokyo, Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), LawnMaster (South Carolina, U.S.), The Toro Co. (Minnesota, U.S.), GLOBGRO AB (Skåne, Sweden), ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG (Waiblingen, Germany), Robin Autopilot (Texas, U.S.), Robomow Friendly House (Jerusalem, Israel), WOLF-Garten company (Saarbrücken-Bübingen., Germany), Cub Cadet (Ohio, U.S.), Positec Germany GmbH (Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany), AL-KO (Großkötz, Germany), WIPER S.R.L. (Treviso, Italy)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic lawn mower market size was USD 1.29 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.48 billion in 2021 to USD 4.04 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.5% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “ Robotic Lawn Mower Market , 2021-2028.” As per our expert analysts, the augmented infrastructure advancement and importance of lawn maintenance and gardening activities in luxurious areas are predicted to fuel market growth at a remarkable rate. Furthermore, the expansion of new technologies and the introduction of expensive products is estimated to fuel the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 to Hinder Growth owing to Indefinite State in Construction and Real Estate Sector

COVID-19 had an adverse impact on the financial activities and triggered issues for the manufacturing sector during the first quarter after the pandemic. The supply-side situation is expected to perceive a prominent decline, owing to the shutdown of production divisions and various permissions on cross-border trade of non-fundamental products.

However, the prolonged staying at home guideline motivated a huge number of customers to undertake home gardening that has aided to amplify the sales of smart gardening equipment.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 15.5 % 2028 Value Projection USD 4.04 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.29 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered By Battery Capacity, Application, Sales Channel, Region Growth Drivers High Influx of Customers toward Smart and Organic Gardening is Providing New Growth Opportunities Development of AI integrated, IoT Enabled Unmanned Lawn Mowers to Create Lucrative Opportunities Increased Time Spent Indoors Due to Pandemic Has Increased Traction of Customers Towards Lawn Maintenance and Gardening. COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Strong Presence of Gasoline Based Manual and Hand Push Reel Mowers Hampers the Demand from Commercial Sector





Segments

Residential Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Interest of Customers in Gardening

By battery capacity, the market is segmented into up to 20V, 20V to 30V, and more than 30V.

Based on application, the global market is categorized into residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to have a commendable share in the global market, owing to the rising interest of domestic customers in gardening and landscape maintenance.

On the basis of sales channels, the global market is branched into retail stores/offline and online websites.

Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage

The report offers a rounded study of the market along with latest trends and impending anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. Further, an expansive examination of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or fueling aspects is also stated in the report. In addition to this, a methodical and deep regional analysis is presented. The COVID-19 impacts have been stated to assist investors and business experts to comprehend the jeopardies better. The key players in the market are acknowledged, and their tactics to bolster the robotic lawn mower market growth are mentioned in the report.

Driving Factors

Interest of Customers towards Smart Technology Gardening Equipment to Spur Growth

The surging demand from customers in using organic products in gardening and subsequent prominence on the usage of smart tools to endorse smart gardening operations may validate the sales of robotic lawn mower. Moreover, strong performance of the vital players in the established nations within North America and Europe offers an apparent growth and spurring prospects of automated products sales, owing to ever rising variety of target customer base in the market.

Regional Insights

Europe to Hold Largest Market due to Rising Use of Professional Mowers

Europe is expected to register a notable robotic lawn mower market share and is estimated to progress at a significant speed in the global market during the mentioned time frame. This is due to the rise in utilization of professional lawn mowers in this region.

The rising demand for professional lawn mowers implanted with intelligent features, such as smart connectivity, weather radars, and GPS-based navigation, is driving the market growth across North America.

In South America, the huge amount of supply-demand disproportion and the indeterminate demand for lawn maintenance in commercial spaces and residential infrastructure are expected to hamper the advancement prospects in the market of South America.

Competitive Landscape

Procurement Commenced by Vital Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for functional tactics to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of robotic lawn mower. One such effective tactic is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.

Industry Development

April 2021: Robin Autopilot, the U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of robotic mower technology, has finalized the acquisition of Mowbot.

Table of Content-

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Product Types

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Lawn Mower Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

6.1. Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Battery Capacity (USD) Upto 20 V 20 V to 30 V More than 30 V By Application (USD) Residential Commercial By Sales Channel (USD) Retail store / Offline Online Websites By Geography (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



TOC Continued.

