UZBEKISTAN, March 23 - President of Uzbekistan discusses with the Russian delegation issues of enhancing interregional collaboration

On March 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Russian Federation led by the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Practical aspects of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the regions of Uzbekistan and Tatarstan were considered.

The first significant results of the development of partnerships and cooperation between the leading enterprises of the two countries in accordance with the previously reached agreements were noted with satisfaction.

The trade turnover is growing and the range of mutual trade is expanding. Several investment projects are being implemented. Today, a new joint project of the Chirchik Technological Park in Tashkent region was launched.

Important humanitarian programs are being implemented, including in the education and culture.

The main attention was paid to further promotion of projects in industrial cooperation, information technology, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals and tourism.

An agreement was reached to continue active contacts at different levels and joint work based on the action plan.

Source: UzA