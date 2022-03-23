Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,208 in the last 365 days.

President of Uzbekistan discusses with the Russian delegation issues of enhancing interregional collaboration

UZBEKISTAN, March 23 - President of Uzbekistan discusses with the Russian delegation issues of enhancing interregional collaboration

On March 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Russian Federation led by the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Practical aspects of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the regions of Uzbekistan and Tatarstan were considered.

The first significant results of the development of partnerships and cooperation between the leading enterprises of the two countries in accordance with the previously reached agreements were noted with satisfaction.

The trade turnover is growing and the range of mutual trade is expanding. Several investment projects are being implemented. Today, a new joint project of the Chirchik Technological Park in Tashkent region was launched.

Important humanitarian programs are being implemented, including in the education and culture.

The main attention was paid to further promotion of projects in industrial cooperation, information technology, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals and tourism.

An agreement was reached to continue active contacts at different levels and joint work based on the action plan.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of Uzbekistan discusses with the Russian delegation issues of enhancing interregional collaboration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.