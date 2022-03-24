New Product Launches In The Marble Market Helps Growth Rate Reach 11%

Marble Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Marble Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New product launches is a key trend gaining popularity in the marble market. Companies are increasingly focusing on making and developing new marble products with improved quality. For instance, in December 2020, American Olean announced the launch of new Mythique Marble collection. Mythique Marble is a full porcelain floor, ceramic wall, and mosaic tile collection that features four on-trend marble designs, each with its own distinct personality. Furthermore, Opera, an Onyx Marble line, was launched by Class Marble, an Indian tile production and trading company. Onyx is a natural stone that is rare and easy to recognize due to its bands of alternate colors formed by quartz and moganite intergrowths.

The global marble market size is expected to grow from $26.01 billion in 2021 to $28.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.50%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global marble market share is expected to reach $43.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.72%.

The rising building industry is expected to drive the global marble market in building and decoration applications. The demand for residential housing has been increasing globally. The global construction industry is expected to reach $15.2 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by countries, such as India, China, and the United States. So, the growing construction industry will drive the marble market.

Major players covered in the global marble industry are DuPont de Nemours Inc (US), LG Hausys, Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, Staron(SAMSUNG), Durat, Hanex, CXUN, Wanfeng Compound Stone, XiShi Group, PengXiang Industry, Blowker, ChuanQi, New SunShine Stone, Leigei Stone, Jinlong Yu Marble, Guangdong Chuanqi Compound Stone Co. Ltd (China), Nanan Guang Tai Xiang Stone Co. Ltd (China), Indiana Limestone Company, Vetter Stone, Mumal Marbles, Aurangzeb Marble Industry, Pakistan Onyx Marble, MARGRAF, RANAMAR, Southland Stone Group, MARGRAF, Ranamar, LG Hausys, Sinai Marble, and Granite (US).

TBRC’s global marble market report is segmented by type into natural, synthetic, by form into slab, powder, by color into white, others, by application into building and decoration, statues and monuments, furniture, others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the marble market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global marble market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global marble market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Marble Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Slab, Powder), By Color (White), By Application (Building And Decoration, Statues And Monuments, Furniture) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a marble market overview, forecast marble global market size and growth for the whole market, marble global market segments, geographies, marble global market trends, marble market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

