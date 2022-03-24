Globalization Creates Expansion And Growth Opportunities For The Asset Servicing Market

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalization acts as a major driver for the growth of the global asset servicing market. According to a study on global asset servicing, nearly 60% of assets services in Assets Under Administration (AUA)/Assets Under Contract (AUC) predict that globalization is likely to be a strong driver for the asset servicing market’s growth over the coming years. The players dealing in the assets servicing industry are majorly focusing on APAC markets and other growing economies. Moreover, according to the BNP Paribas Securities Services article published in January 2020, India was expected to experience impressive growth in assets management and servicing industry owing to the increasing working population, the rising buying power of the populace, and expected growth in the GDP of the country. According to the asset servicing market data, globalization creates a large avenue for the expansion and growth of the market over the coming years.

In April 2020, JP Morgan has sought to take whole ownership of China International Fund Management (CIFM), a local assets management firm for an amount of $1 billion. This step was taken following China's reforms on the elimination of caps on foreign companies taking full control of local assets management operations. This acquisition is expected to enable JP Morgan's long-term involvement with CIFM and strengthen the company’s position in the Chinese market. China International Fund Management (CIFM) was founded in 2004 and offers assets management and related services to China.

The global asset servicing market size is expected to grow from $712.80 billion in 2021 to $784.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The global asset servicing market size is then expected to grow to $1,149.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%.

Robotic process automation (RPA)/ automation is a major trend shaping the asset servicing market growth. Robotic process automation alone could reduce the headcount by 60-70% in the assets servicing industry while also achieving cost savings of approximately 30-40%. Robotic process automation (RPA) refers to a set of software tools known as bots or robots that are used to perform a repetitive or routine business process which is currently used by transaction processing teams or service centers. RPA can replace manual tasks involved in assets servicing such as reconciliation, trade processing, and reporting for regulators and clients, reducing the time required with cost-efficiency. For instance, the ANZ Banking Group was one of the early ones to adopt RPA aggressively and automated its HR, finance, and technology processes in its Bengaluru hub creating thousands of bots.

Major players covered in the global asset servicing industry are National Australia Bank Limited, CACEIS, BNY Mellon, HSBC, JP Morgan, Citi, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon), State Street Corporation, UBS, and Clearstream (Deutsche Börse Group).

TBRC’s global asset servicing market report is segmented by service into fund services, custody and accounting, outsourcing services, securities lending, by end-user into capital markets, wealth management firms, by enterprise size into large enterprises, medium and small enterprises.

