Claudette Roche Discusses the Idea of “Global English”
With the modern world becoming more and more connected, regional dialects and accents are slowly becoming a thing of the past. Or are they?
I think we are reaching a point where, with the internet, for instance, things are going to somewhat ‘globalize.’”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the modern world becoming more and more connected, regional dialects and accents are slowly becoming a thing of the past. Or are they? Claudette Roche, the Accent Coach, elaborates, “The phrase ‘Global English’ is often used to describe how English isn’t just spoken in Native English speaking countries. Rather, it’s becoming a bigger language across the globe, with individuals learning it as their second or third language even.”
“I find this topic so fascinating, because in many instances, there are certain pronunciations and core rules that make the English language what it is. This means that although someone might be using a slightly different accent to speak English, they have the core concepts down and can be understood, even by a Native English speaker.”
An example, provided by Roche, is how contrasts between long and short vowels tend to be constant across all dialects, as do consonant clusters in the middle and beginning of words. Roche continues, “The “th” sound doesn’t seem to be as important as once thought. Stress timing sometimes doesn’t matter. In truth, when it comes down to it, these differences in the English language do depend on the sender and receiver. Inevitably, it’s going to be different between two non-native speakers and between two native speakers.”
As the wheels of time turn, the Accent Coach further ponders how the English language will continue to evolve and change, “I think we are reaching a point where, with the internet, for instance, things are going to somewhat ‘globalize.’ What I mean by this is that I think we will all maybe end up talking similarly, just because we end up being exposed to similar things online.”
Roche adds, “But then, again, I’m not a historian, so I can’t fully predict that. All in all, it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the next few decades!”
