Current Foods Makes GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ History for Alternative Seafood

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Foods ( https://currentfoods.com/ ), the food tech company that’s taking on the next frontier of food by bringing food science below sea level, continues to break new ground. This time, by earning the first GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title in alternative seafood for the largest serving of plant-based ceviche. As a playful nod to its commitment to bring the catch of tomorrow to the current in a big way, Current Foods crafted a literal, big, record-setting 589 pounds of plant-based ceviche featuring its signature plant-based Current Tuna. This record attempt to put seafood made from plants on the map took place on March 16 as an adjudicator from Guinness World Records declared Current Foods successful as the first record holder in alternative seafood. All 589 pounds of the record-setting Current ceviche were then distributed to food programs in the San Francisco Bay Area, serving food insecure communities.

“Having Current Foods be forever part of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS is representative of our company goal to blend the inventive with the familiar and reimagine the way we eat. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS is a storied institution. Seafood is a diet staple. Seafood made from plants, however, is what we hope to make a new classic. And, we want to do this in a big way. Literally and figuratively,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Current Foods, who founded the company in 2019 along with food technologist and Chief Science Officer Sònia Hurtado.

Current Foods’ products are made for everyone, from the committed carnivore to the fluid flexitarian to the veteran vegan. Its fish made from plants provide healthy nutrients like omega-3 DHAs, iron, vitamin B12, fiber, and protein, without any of the mercury or microplastics. It’s food that’s good for the planet and great for the palate.

Starting today, consumers can pre-order Current Tuna, featured in this record-setting ceviche and the winner of TIME Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021, on currentfoods.com. The catch of tomorrow is arriving in a big way: straight to your doorstep.

