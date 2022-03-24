Insect Feed Market Top Players, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities|Nextprotein, Buhler AG, Hexafly

The total growth of the insect rearing industry in North America has been closely linked to the region's insect feed industry.

Insect feeds are high-protein meals that are made from a variety of raw materials and additives. These blends are created to meet the unique needs of the target animal, and are designed to be used as aqua feed. Feed compounders make them in the form of meal, pellets, or crumbles. Only insect feed has been evaluated for the purposes of this report.Many animals, like fish, wild birds, and free-range poultry, eat insects in their natural environment, so it is safe to infer that they've evolved to eat them as part of their usual diet. As a result, it appears feasible to investigate insect proteins as a commercial feed source. In addition, as insects contain bioactive components like as lauric acid, antimicrobial peptides, and chitin, which have immune-boosting qualities, the rising usage of insects as innovative feed additives to improve gut health has piqued consumer interest.To expand their footprint in the worldwide industry, major insect feed market players are investing in research and development of revolutionary insect feed products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic has had no direct influence on the insect feed market. The COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, poses major concerns to the food industry, particularly meat producers around the world.

The meat processing business has experienced significant obstacles, including the risk of maintaining production, distribution, transportation, and other supply chain activities, as well as a lack of manpower and development delays.

These factors are expected to have an influence on the meat sector, generating demand for alternative protein alternatives such as insect feed products.

Top Impacting Factors

Insect feed is becoming more and more popular in poultry and pig nutrition. Because of the world's growing population, both of these sectors are in high demand. Furthermore, today's consumers are increasingly aware of the nutritional value of the foods they consume.

The increasing demand for healthier meat products, as well as the oversupply of the same, has boosted bug feed sales all over the world. Insect feed provides nourishment to livestock, fostering healthy growth. The insect feed business will experience strong development potential in the future, as farmers seek alternate protein sources.

Key Market Players

Nextprotein

Buhler AG

Hexafly

Entofood

Diptera Nutrition

Enviroflight

Coppens

Agriprotein

AlltechCoppens

Enterra Feed Corporation

Ynsect

Agroprotein

