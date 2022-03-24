Ice Cider Market Forecast To 2030- Production, Sales, Revenue, Price|Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors

The global ice cider industry is expanding due to an increase in demand for gluten-free beverages and a preference for low-alcohol beverages.

The rise of small and medium-sized cider is driving the ice cider market. Ice cider is a fermented beverage with an alcohol content ranging from 1-2 percent to 8.5 percent alcohols by volume. It's produced with frozen apple juice from apples that are normally bitter and high in tannins. Ice cider has been around for a long time, mastered by the Greeks and Romans, and has improved in flavor and fermenting process over time. It's also known as apple wine because both are made from fruit juice. As dry type cider has six to seven percent alcohol, it resembles beer. Fermented cider is known as hard cider in the United States, while unfermented fresh fruit juice is known as sweet cider. Cider, on the other hand, is a fermented apple juice in the rest of the world. It can be a light cider (1-2 percent alcohol) or a strong cider (above 2% alcohol) (6-7 percent).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 is a global health emergency unlike any other, affecting the whole industry as well as all manufacturers. During the predicted period, the long-term impact is projected to be apparent in the industry's growth.

According to ongoing research, the Covid-19 difficulties and probable paths in the future will enhance the research framework to assure improved production integration. Consumer demand and purchase habits have shifted dramatically, and this analysis provided insight on COVID-19 difficulties.

During the COVID-19 scenario, considerable changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, supply chain re-routing; dynamics of current market forces, and government actions were observed.

Top Impacting Factors

The global ice cider industry is expanding due to an increase in demand for gluten-free beverages and a preference for low-alcohol beverages.

However, due to growing obesity rates in many locations, excessive sugar content in cider is a major factor impeding market growth.

Conversely, the growth in popularity of ice cider across Asia-Pacific and Latin America is expected to open up attractive potential for market expansion.

One of the important market trends is the adoption of premium products, particularly by millennial, as their standard of living rises. Fruit-based drinks are more popular among millennial due to their health consciousness.

Key Players: Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors etc. are some of the major players in the global cider market.

