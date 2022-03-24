Acetic Acid Market Is Booming Worldwide | Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sinopec, Wacker Chemie, Etc.

Reports And Data

The growing demand for textiles by the increasing population & increasing application in Vinyl Acetate Monomer is expected to drive the market for acetic acid.

The latest industry analysis report, titled 'Global Acetic Acid Market,' provides an exhaustive overview of the global Acetic Acid business landscape. The report elaborates on some of the major market dynamics, including market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report contains market projections based on the present and historical market situations, current market size, and revenue growth rate. Under the section titled, 'COVID-19 Impact Study,' the analysts highlight the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global materials & chemicals market.

The global acetic acid market is forecast to reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing use of acetic acid in the production of different products such as purified terephthalate acid and vinyl acetate monomers (VAM) is expected to boost the market size of acetic acid during the forecast period.

Acetic acid is used to produce VAM, which is, in turn, is used to manufacture various resins and polymers for adhesives, films, paints, coatings, textiles, and other end-user products. Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) and Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) is the major derivatives manufactured using Vinyl Acetate Monomers (VAM). PVA is significantly employed in adhesives, textiles, photosensitive coatings, packaging films, and thickeners, whereas PVOH finds its applications in paper coatings, industrial coatings, and paints owing to their ideal adhesion properties.

The growing investments in infrastructure across the globe are expected to propel the demand for coatings and sealants, which in turn, positively contribute towards the growth of acetic acid. Furthermore, the rising application of acetic acid in the manufacture of terephthalic acid is also anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals sector comprises daily use products such as detergents, perfumes, soaps, along with other raw materials and chemicals used in the manufacturing of other products. The materials and chemicals sector has significantly grown over the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in the demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automotive, paint, food, and beverages among others. Factors such as increasing awareness about green energy and excess carbon emission, high adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly products, and rapidly expanding industrial sector and building and construction sector are expected to boost global market revenue growth. In addition, changing consumer preference, high demand for sustainable packaging, increasing investments in research and development activities, and constant demand for daily wear products across the globe are other factors expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sinopec, Wacker Chemie, GNFC Limited, Saudi International Petrochemicals, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel Corporation, Jiangsu Sopo (Group), and LyondellBasell, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Acetic acid is used in the manufacture of bottles and other synthetic materials. It is used in making pigments, dyes, and paint and coating additives. The acid is used in printing on fabric and is also used as a cleaning and degreasing solvent.

The textile industry is another major employer of acetic acid for its dyeing operations. Acetic acid is used as a buffering agent in dyeing the cloth with a particular color. The textile industry is flourishing in the context of exploding global population amalgamated with increasing disposable income, augmenting the per-capita consumption of goods, including textiles.

Acetic acid is produced both by bacterial and synthetic fermentation. An approximate amount of 75% of acetic acid used that is used in the chemical industry is manufactured by Methanol Carbonylation.

Increasing investments in healthcare, along with growing concerns towards healthcare, coupled with the rising consumption of vinegar, are expected to propel the demand in the European region. The region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Carbonylation of methanol to produce acetic acid catalyzed by homogeneous metal complexes is the most successful industrial application. The process has many benefits such as high yield of the product and high conversion of reactants, but the disadvantages are also apparent, which include the high cost of the catalyst (rhodium) and the severe corrosion to equipment by the cocatalyst iodide.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Acetic Acid market on the basis of form, manufacturing process, application, end-users, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Biological Route

Synthetic Route

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Acetic anhydride

Monochloroacetic

Textiles

Terephthalic acid

Vinyl acetate monomer

Ketene

Dimethylacetamide

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Food and Beverage

Plastics and Polymers

Chemicals

Inks, Paints, and Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

