Conductive Textiles Market Should Experience The Strongest Growth Of 2027

Conductive Textiles Market Size – USD 4.86 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 10.8%, Trends – High demand in military and healthcare sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conductive Textiles Market is projected to gain a market revenue of USD 10.92 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for advanced technology-enabled smart wearables from military & defense, healthcare, and sports & fitness sector is driving the market’s growth.

Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity and are made with metals like gold, carbon, titanium, nickel, silver, and copper. The global conductive textiles industry consists of fabrics of different composition which are coated and transformed into conductive textiles. These textiles possess properties like low contact resistance, high adhesive force, softness, malleability, and have the ability to shield electromagnetic interference.

Top Key players in the market include: Parker Chomerics, Toray Industries Inc, Laird PLC, Seiren Co. Ltd., Bekaert, Holland Shielding Systems B.V, Shieldex, 3M, Emei (HK) Electronics Ltd. and Metaline.

The increase in usage of conductive textiles in military uniforms as in medical devices is likely to drive the market growth. Apart from this rising demand from sports and fitness sector might play a crucial role in the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Rising investments, focus on research and development, technological advancements in developing countries and growing demand of smart fabrics or wearables are key factors behind the industry’s progress. Conductive textiles are being used in healthcare sector for monitoring health conditions of patients. Heated covers and textiles are being used now to control and monitor pulse of patients. Investment in the defense sector is also increasing, and the adoption of advanced uniforms is predicted to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturing of conductive textiles requires extensive research and development, which increases the cost of production. The manufacturing practices which are utilized in producing other types of textiles are incapable of producing this variant of textile. Thus the cost involved in the manufacturing process increase leading to high prices of such products. The process of integrating electronic devices with garments is quite cost intensive. Thus major players of the industry are trying to come up with advanced production technologies in order to make the prices of the products affordable to middle class consumers.

Market Overview:

The chemicals and materials industry produces a massive variety of products consumed by people across the world on a daily basis. While several products, namely detergents, perfumes, soaps, and others are bought directly by the consumers, the others are used as ingredients to make numerous products. For instance, in Europe, nearly 70% of the chemicals that are manufactured are used to make other products. The industry uses a wide range of raw materials ranging from oil, minerals, air, and others. With growing competition among industry players, innovation remains vital in discovering new paths to meet the needs of the sophisticated, demanding and environmentally conscious consumers.

The competitiveness within the chemical industry and among the chemicals, the chemical industry spends large amounts on research, particularly in the highly industrialized countries, which will foster market size in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Conductive textiles made of polyester registered a revenue share of 33.4% in 2018 and is predicted to have significant growth during the forecast period. This type of fabric is strong and resistant, making it suitable for making jackets and sportswear.

The Non-Woven type of textile is predicted to witness steady growth due to its increasing demand from military, healthcare and automobile sectors.

Conductive textiles are used in antimicrobial wearables and clear room supplies which have the ability to detect and treating chronic diseases like cardiovascular and respiratory problems, diabetes, neurological disorders. Thus the healthcare sector would play a crucial role in the industry’s growth during the forecast period.

Europe and North America have been consistent consumers of the conductive textile products because of high rate of adoption of.technologically advanced products. Countries like USA and Germany have advanced infrastructure and technology thus making them hubs of manufacturing these type of textiles.

There have been a number of new product launches in the market amongst which polyester filament fabric ‘Kinari’ by Toray Industries Inc, EMI Shielding Gaskets and Electrically Conductive Heat Shrinkable Tubing by Parker Chomerics, conductive fabrics by Shieldex require special mention.

There have been a number of M&A in the industry in 2019 like Toray Industries Inc acquiring Alva Sweden AB and Parker Hannifin Corporation acquiring LORD Corporation.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry players in the Conductive Textiles market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand and to enhance their footprint in the global market.

This market report provides details of new recent developments, import export analysis, trade regulations, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in market, trends, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to dominate the global materials and chemicals market landscape in during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of prominent industry players in this region.

APAC is projected to be the fastest growing Conductive Textiles market globally. The increasing manufacturing and export over the past years has led several global leading companies to not only make huge investments in the region’s chemical sector but also set up their own manufacturing sites to increase their presence in this emerging market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Conductive Textiles Market market on the basis of Fabric Type, Type, Application and region:

Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Woven Conductive Textiles

Non-Woven Conductive Textiles

Knitted Conductive Textiles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

