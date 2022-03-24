Submit Release
UW Insure Brokers Launches The “Registered Massage Therapy” Specific Protection Product

registered massage therapy at work

Don't freak out and lose your hair. UW Insure Brokers announce the launch of a "Registered Massage Therapy" Package with Better Protection.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative providers of insurance services, UW Insure Brokers, announce the launch of a "Registered Massage Therapy" (RMT) Specific Protection Package. UW Insure Brokers continues its goal to deliver the best possible insurance coverage to businesses across industries. The "Registered Massage Therapy" (RMT) Specific Protection Package covers liability on both professional and general, property, and cyber. "We are excited about this product," said Calvin Lim, CEO of UW Insure. "The value of the package we put together is definitely worth the offer as we continue improving our offerings."

The global massage therapy market size has witnessed a series of evolution. Drivers of the market include rising awareness about the effectiveness of massage as a remedy for treating various health reasons, including pain, soreness or spasm, and arthritis. Massage's increasing popularity and effects have also led to the emergence of businesses looking to meet clients' growing and diverse needs. However, such practices often face challenges finding insurance products that offer all-inclusive coverage.

The RMT Specific Protection Package covers Medical Malpractice Insurance, Commercial General Liability including Tenants Legal Liability and Limited Pollution Liability, Office Contents including Business Interruption and Crime, Equipment Breakdown, and Cyberattack Coverage. Features and benefits include excess medical malpractice coverage for associations, first dollar defence, abuse coverage, and relatively affordable premium from as low as $275.

Other risks covered options include:

Cyber and data breaches.

Ransomware.

Covid-related circumstances that result in RMT getting sued.

Other issues.

For further information about the new insurance package for registered massage therapy practices and other innovative solutions from UW Insure, visit - https://uwinsure.com. UW Insure is also on social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.


About UW Insure
UW Insure is an insurance service provider delivering solutions for different categories of clients. Staying true to their slogan, "Service Through Innovation," the company strives to bring convenience to customers by utilizing innovative solutions to streamline and create an enjoyable user experience. UW Insure offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance services through its highly experienced professional broker team.
Media Contact
UW Insure Brokers
Western Canada offices, all quote online 24x7
press@uwinsure.com
+1833 828-2973
https://uwinsure.com/starting-a-registered-massage-therapy-practice

UW Insure
+1 833-828-2973
email us here
New product launch : Registered Massage Therapy Insurance

