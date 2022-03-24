High-Temperature Coatings Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 5.24 Billion by 2027 | At a CAGR 3.9 %

Reports And Data

The need for thermally useful coatings that can secure industrial and commercial machinery is anticipated to propel the industry in the years to come.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global High-Temperature Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 5.24 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological advances and substantial R&D investment in marketing single-component coatings for multiple applications by key industry players are anticipated to fuel demand growth over the expected period. Industries have been actively engaged in the production of finished goods, which, in addition to having corrosion resistance, can be used for a broad range of operating temperatures ranging from 150 degrees Celsius to 750 degrees Celsius. Over the forecast period, High-Temperature coating demand in cookware is projected to emerge as the fastest increasing end-use market.

Regulatory & policy bodies such as UL, ANSI, NFPA, and ASTM issue coating product checking and formulation guidance and requirements. Fatal fire accidents in both manufacturing and suburban environments involving casualties to the workers have contributed to many changes of protection measures to reduce risks by incorporating flammable inorganic agents into products of the coating. Properties demonstrated by phosphorous, silicon, and halogen-based goods to survive High-Temperature have rendered them very important. High-temperature substance coatings can tolerate temperatures over 150° C (302° F) while protecting against corrosion.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Aremco Products Inc., General Magnaplate Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, Belzona International Ltd., Chemco International, Weilburger Coatings GmbH, Valspar Corporation, Sherwin-Williams, Whitford Corporation, and Carboline Company, among others.

The Asia Pacific area represents the most extensive and fastest-growing heat-resistant coating sector. High economic growth rates, growing industrial sectors, low-cost labor, increased foreign investment, increased demand from end-user industries, and the global shift in manufacturing from developed countries to the region's emerging countries are some of the crucial reasons leading to the growth of the market in the area.

The COVID-19 impact:

While the COVID-19 epidemic is rising, manufacturers are gradually adapting their production and purchasing strategies to fulfill the challenges of a pandemic that has created market-based High-Temperature Coatings needs. There will be a series of negative and positive disruptions over a few months as retailers and their suppliers respond to growing customer demands. With an unhealthy global situation, several states look vulnerable to export-dependent economies. Because of a lack of downwind demand, the effect of this pandemic would transform the global High-Temperature coatings industry, some manufacturing plants either shut down or decrease their capacity. Others, however, stopped their output by their respective governments as a precautionary move to prevent the spread of the virus

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the technology, Poly-Ether-Sulfone generated a revenue of USD 0.84 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for the product can be attributed to its physical characteristics such as increased adhesion of metals, long-term thermal stability, and transparency.

The powder coatings expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecasted period attributable to the significant advantages associated, including higher usage levels and ease of use coupled with the strict environmental regulations concerning solvent-based products.

The energy & power application is the major contributor to the High-Temperature Coatings Market. The energy & power sectors of the Asia Pacific region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 20.6% of the market in the year 2019, due to the growing concerns about equipment durability with increased corrosion resilience, and color stability.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for High-Temperature Coatings in 2019 due to the substantial growth in the building & construction and automotive industries, especially in China, India, and Japan. Asia Pacific region held approximately 37.2% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 26.2% market in the year 2019.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Waterborne

Powder

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Poly-Ether-Sulfone

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy & Power

Metal Processing

Cookware

Marine

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

