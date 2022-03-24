High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market Size is Projected to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2025, Says AMR

Global High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market by End User and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global High-efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market and altered several market scenarios.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, The global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market size was $6.7 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $10.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

High-efficiency laundry liquid detergent are formulated to be quick-dispersing and low-sudsing to achieve efficient cleaning using high-efficiency washers. These detergents are designed to eliminate odor and freshen & brighten fabrics. In addition, they hold dyes, dirt, and soil in suspension while operating in low water volumes. The home care industry is evolving constantly in response to changing consumer trends globally. Leading manufacturers in the region are continuously making efforts to develop sustainable, efficient, and innovative high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent products. In addition, formulation of liquid detergents to work efficiently in low temperature water is driving the market across the regions.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/high-efficiency-laundry-liquid-detergent-market

Upsurge in popularity of high-efficiency washers and increase in awareness of these washers are the key factors that drive the growth of the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market. Furthermore, rise in need for energy conservation and enforcement of stringent regulations to curb water usage, and upsurge in demand for laundry liquid detergent are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, high prices of high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent as compared to their counterparts is anticipated to restrain the market growth in the upcoming years.

In addition, liquid detergent are packed in rigid packaging made up of non-recyclable plastics, which pose additional burden on the environment. On the contrary, innovations in packaging and formulation and introduction of convenient packaging, such as recyclable pouches and sachets, are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market expansion. Furthermore, stakeholders in the high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent industry are rolling out policies to strike balance between formulation, convenience, product differentiation, and prices to explore new opportunities.

Increase in retail sales channel penetration in developing markets has created new avenues for growth of high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market. Moreover, upsurge in deals and discounts being offered to customers has resulted in dominance of hypermarket and supermarket in the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market. Furthermore, hypermarket and supermarket are projected continue to remain the most preferred distribution channels during the forecast period. However, liquid detergent can be conveniently sold through online sales channels. Rigorous online marketing supplemented with availability of detailed information, discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms have increased the popularity of online distribution channel in the recent years.

Get Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5952

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

○ Biokleen

○ Church & Dwight Inc.

○ Colgate-Palmolive Company

○ Ecolab Inc.

○ Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

○ Procter & Gamble

○ Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

○ The Clorox Company

○ Unilever

○ Venus Laboratories DBA

Key Findings Of The Study

○ North America is the leading consumer of high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

○ The consumption of high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent in Europe was about 341,392.9 MT in 2018, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%.

○ In 2018, based on end user, the residential segment accounted for about 80% of the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market share, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.3%.

○ Consumption of high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent by commercial segment is estimated to be around 799,503.5 MT by the end of forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.5%.

○ In 2018, based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of 8.9%.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5952

Related Reports:

○ Laundry Dryer Market is projected reach $25.1 billion by 2030

○ Fabric Wash and Care Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6%

○ Laundry Detergent Market is estimated to reach $98,139.7 million by 2030



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research