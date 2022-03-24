Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease and increasing technological advancements in cardiovascular diagnostics are key factors driving market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heart attack diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 21.36 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of CAD and increasing technological advancements in cardiovascular diagnostics are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of obese population due to various factors such as excessive drinking, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and no time for physical activities is contributing to rising cases of heart-related conditions globally, which is expected to support revenue growth of the global market.

Recent technological advancements in diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to drive market revenue growth of a significant extent. Availability of multiple imaging modalities is enabling healthcare professionals to accurately evaluate patients suspected of having coronary ischemia. Various imaging techniques such as stress echocardiography, stress electrocardiography, myocardial perfusion imaging, and magnetic resonance imaging among others is significantly improving treatment process by providing both anatomical and functional information of coronary stenosis. Computed Tomography (CT) angiography with perfusion, whole-heart magnetic resonance angiography, CT fractional flow reserve are evolving diagnostic pathway which has also been increasingly incorporated into routine clinical practice for diagnosing patients with CAD and this is expected to further drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increasing application of artificial intelligence in cardiovascular imaging is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead. Artificial intelligence algorithms are showing significant progress in time consuming cardiovascular imaging tasks such as anomaly detection, imaging segmentation and patient selection. Thus, application of AI can significantly reduce costs and improve value at all stages of decision making, image acquisition, and interpretation. However, lack of favorable reimbursement scenario could restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Top companies profiled in the global Heart Attack Diagnostics industry analysis report:

Schiller AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Inc., F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, Welch Allyn Inc., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electrocardiogram

Blood tests

Troponin

Creatine Kinese MB (CK-MB)

C-Reactive Protein (CRP)

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP)

Other Blood Tests

Coronary Catheterization

Cardiac Computed Tomography

Exercise Stress Tests

Others

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Invasive

Non-Invasive

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

