Methionine Market Size To Reach USD 5,940.9 Million By 2028

Methionine Market Size – USD 3,952.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.20%, Market Trends –The elevated consumption of animal-based products

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Methionine Market is forecast to reach USD 5,940.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Methionine is a naturally occurring amino acid and the only one that contains sulfur. It serves as an antecedent for all other sulfur-containing amino acids and the derivatives. The market is projected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period.

The increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector, the elevated consumption of animal-based products, and the rising health concerns have resulted in boosting the methionine market.

A study has indicated the fact that the amino acid, when used as a supplement in rodents, provides protection from gamma-radiation-induced-global DNA hypomethylation and enhances methylation levels. Such positive results associated with the use of the acid as a supplement would, in turn, elevate its demand from the food and dietary supplement sector. In the human body, it is associated with minimizing risk of ovarian & rectal cancer among women and & proximal colon cancer in men. In the liver, amino acid is adenosylated and followed by which it is converted to s-adenosyl methionine (SAM). A diet that is deficient of the amino acid result in minimizing cellular adhesion and increased gene expression & apoptosis rate. Thus, it is due to the vital role it plays in human body and that results in its increased demand and associated market growth.

In regards to region, North America occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by North America is resultant of the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical sector, and continuous focus on cancer research, which is resulting in the increased demand for amino acids in this region.

Key participants include Novus International, Evonik, Adisseo, Sumitomo Chemicals, CJ Cheiljedang, Phibro, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Prinova Group LLC and Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The methionine market held a market share of USD 3,952.0 Million in 2020. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.20% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the DL-Methionine segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.12 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Factors like its extensive application in the pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements sectors because of its traits like high antioxidant capacity, along with its advantages like reduced nitrogen excretions and performance supported during heat stress, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to Raw Material, the Plant-based segment generated a higher revenue of USD 2.61 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Plant-based segment is resultant of the raising awareness about environmental concerns associated with animal-based products like sixth mass extinction and consequential elevated demand for bio-based products.

In the context of Application, the Animal Feed segment occupies the largest market share of 79.0% in 2018, with the fastest growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Animal Feed segment is attributed to increasing awareness about livestock health, and occurrences of animal disease outbreaks that have boosted the use of the amino acid in the diet of animals to enhance the nutritional value.

In regards to region, Europe occupies the second-largest market share of0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market share held by Europe is the resultant of increasing geriatric population and rising demand for dietary supplements in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the methionine market according to Product Type, Raw Materials, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Methionine Hydroxy Analogue (MHA)

DL-Methionine

L-Methionine

Raw Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Animal-based

Plant-based

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Food & Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

