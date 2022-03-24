The Creator of the Neuro Bi-lateral Processing™ Dr. Michiyo Ambrosius to be Featured on Close Up Television

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikigai is a Japanese word meaning “worth living.” Ikigai is what gives your life value, meaning and purpose, and finding it is the key to a happy life.

The emotional, traumatic blocks we carry are embedded within us, and they keep us from the joy and success in our lives we know we deserve.

What if healing our trauma is the key to well-being and unlocking our highest potential? Our Ikigai.

Dr. Michiyo Ambrosius has dedicated more than 20 years of her life to her calling as a healer with a focus on mental health and trauma treatment.

Today, Dr. Michiyo is the creator of the Neuro Bi-lateral Processing (NBP)™ technique, a new, quick and effective healing method that frees people from their trauma on a cellular level.

According to Dr. Michiyo, most people do not connect their physical and mental symptoms to their past trauma. Left unhealed, trauma can cause physical illness, like autoimmune disease, migraines, diabetic conditions, and digestive problems and even cancer and dementia. Their doctors may recommend psychotherapy, but most psychotherapy is talk therapy, which is not effective for healing trauma.

Neuro Bi-lateral Processing (NBP) ™ combines techniques from complex disciplines, including yogic breathing, visualization, EFT “Tapping” and EMDR to integrate the right and left sides of the brain and heal the trauma.

Dr. Michiyo's legacy is to empower other healing professionals to learn this powerful technique so they can help even more people transform their lives.

“I’m grateful to work with such dedicated people who are so enthusiastic to help people heal and express appreciation for this technique,” says Dr. Michiyo. “I want this technique to spread throughout the world, so that even after my departure from this earth, I may continue to help people heal.”

Bring joy, happiness and fulfillment to your life quickly by healing your painful trauma experiences with Neuro Bi-lateral Processing™.

Close Up Television will feature Dr. Michiyo Ambrosius in an exclusive one-on-one interview with host Jim Masters on March 25th at 12pm EDT.

For more information, visit www.traumahealingmethod.com