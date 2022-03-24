Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Shift in diagnostics from centralized labs toward practitioners’ offices expected to drive market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global primary care POC diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving market revenue growth is paradigm shift in diagnostics from centralized labs toward practitioners’ offices.

Point-of-care tests (POCTs) are testing services performed in a hospital consultation rather than in a conventional central laboratory, using small analytical instruments to analyse blood, saliva, urine, and faeces. Studies in Europe have shown that POCTs are useful in primary care.

POC diagnostics assists users in increasing productivity, simplifying processes and procedures, complying with regulatory and performance standards, and reducing staff pressure. The primary care POC diagnostics market will be driven by a combination of primary care and efficacity POC diagnostics, which will increase the field of healthcare dramatically over the forecast period.

According to estimates, the reduced cost of waiting for results saves up to USD 260 per patient. This will help patients reduce their waiting time by up to 46 minutes per patient. Such advantages are projected to boost the demand for primary care point-of-care diagnostics.

POC devices must go through a lengthy approval process, which is one of the major factors restraining market growth. Manufacturers must effectively demonstrate that healthcare practitioners and patients can use POCT instruments and achieve outcomes that are comparable to clinical laboratory tests before they can be released for use. This can be a time-consuming method, which may hinder the growth of primary care POC diagnostic market to a certain extent.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Primary Care POC Diagnostics market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Primary Care POC Diagnostics market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Some of the prominent players in the primary care POC diagnostics market include Roche Diagnostics, BD Biosciences, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, bioMerieux, Siemens Healthcare, and Quidel Corporation.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Coagulation

Fertility

Infectious Diseases

Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Haematology

Primary Care Systems

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Faeces

Lipid Testing

Cancer Marker

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Ambulatory Chemistry

Drug Abuse Testing

Urinalysis

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Pharmacy & Retail Clinics

Physician Office

Urgent Care Clinics

Non-practice Clinics

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Primary Care POC Diagnostics market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Primary Care POC Diagnostics industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Primary Care POC Diagnostics market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

