Food Colors Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.9% during Forecast Period, Observes Reports and Data

Food Colors Market

Extensive rise in processed food consumption and quick service restaurants are the major driving forces of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Colors Market is projected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027. The market demand is expected to be propelled by an increase in food consumption. Growth in the natural colors market segment is driven by customer preference for healthy and natural colors of the food. Moreover, this industry development is driven by the rise in disposable cash flow and the increasing growth of quick-service restaurants across the globe.

With globalization, people around the world are consuming diverse cuisines with different flavors and aesthetic appeals. This has provided a considerable incentive for food color manufacturers to create and implement new ways of expanding their client base.

In order to enhance characteristics such as thermal and pH stability, the industry players concentrate on research and development of new products or use cases. These companies invest extensively in their R&D and maintain a firm competition on the basis of product quality & price, since each source is derived from the same source in its pure form.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• To maximize the appeal, food colors are added to food products or beverages. Pigment and dyes are the most prevalent colorants added in the form of liquid, liquid gel, gel paste, and powder applied to food products and beverages.

• The growth of the global market for natural food colors propelled by main factors such as increasing food & beverage demand due to rapid population growth, quick service restaurants and ability to raise product appeal and recognition of the beneficial impact of natural colors. Companies are designing advanced technologies for processing food colors.

• In recent years, all of the major market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives, contributing to the invention of several innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. In the coming years, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.

Key participants include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kalsec, Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Fiorio Colori SPA, FMC Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co., Dohler Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation. Koninklijke DSM N.V., Inc. (DDW), and Naturex S.A., among others.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global food color industry report based on product type, pigments & chemicals, application, form, solubility, and by region for this study:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Natural

• Synthetic

• Natural-Identical

• Caramel

Pigments & Chemicals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Anthocyanin

• Chlorophylls

• Canthaxanthin

• Charcoal

• Saffron

• Turmeric

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Beverages

• Processed Food

• Confectionery

• Oils & Fats

• dairy Products

• Sweets

• Bakery

• Meat & Poultry

• Pharmaceuticals

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Liquid

• Gel

• Paste

• Powder

Solubility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Dye

• Lake

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

