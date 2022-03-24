SPG Land unveils Australian-first full floor co-working space with panoramic ocean views exclusive for residents
The entire 2900sqm floorplan on Level 26 in Tower 1 of SPG Land’s three-tower mixed-use residential development Paradiso Place at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast is dedicated to a state-of-the-art co-working spaces and complementing amenities.
It is the first development of its kind in Australia, offering a full floor of exquisitely curated workspaces designed by internationally renowned Studio Carter, maximizing 360-degree views of the Gold Coast from the ocean to the hinterland through 4.25m floor-to-ceiling windows and substantial outdoor balcony areas for additional meeting areas.
The 26th floor of Tower 1 incorporates boardrooms, private meeting rooms, work pods, multiple hot desks and a zoom room for teleconferencing, all supported by high-speed internet and advanced office technologies to transform how residents work from home.
In addition to the extensive selection of workspaces, there is also a large multi-function room with a spacious balcony that can be used as a separate event space.
To complement the unique state-of-the-art workspaces on Level 26 is a fully operational Coffee Emporium with baristas serving signature blends all day, and indoor and outdoor lounges that take in sweeping ocean and hinterland views, creating an inspirational co-workspace that is second to none.
Paradiso Place is a landmark development of distinction being developed by SPG Land on a 11,400 sqm whole city block site between Surfers Paradise Boulevard and Ferny Avenue at the northern end of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast.
The recently opened $4million sales display gallery that occupies more than 2000sqm of the site is the largest apartment development display in the southern hemisphere. Open seven days at 103 Ferny Avenue, the impressive sales gallery showcases full-sized two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, a 2.5-metre scale model of the three-tower Paradiso Place and an immersion theater and virtual tours of the development to allow buyers to get up close and personal with SPG’s vision for this world-class residential lifestyle destination.
Graham Goldman from Eastview Australia, SPG Land’s appointed project manager, said the company’s commitment to international innovation and revolutionary design steered the team towards dedicating a whole floor in Tower 1 to a state-of-the-art co-working facility in response to the growing number of people working from home.
“SPG Land develops lifestyle apartments for the future and with the pandemic changing the way we work, it was important to provide residents with visionary facilities that meet all their needs,” Mr Goldman said.
“A space like this is unique; a full floor of premium workspaces exclusive to residents with panoramic ocean and hinterland views is a first of its kind.
“The Level 26 co-workspaces, from boardrooms and indoor-outdoor meeting spaces, to lounges and private work areas, enable residents to work, study and hold meetings away from their own private apartment in a premium office environment with breathtaking views that will inspire them daily.
“It is exciting to think about the entrepreneurial business community we are creating with Tower 1 of Paradiso Place and we look forward to bringing SPG Land’s vision to life.”
TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and Paradiso Place Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons says the full-floor co-working space on Level 26 is an exceptional design feature that has significant appeal for apartment purchasers.
“To have the option of working in a space like this with all the facilities of a high-tech office within your own apartment building is an exciting prospect for buyers who are seeking premium lifestyle amenities - there is nothing else like this on the market,” Mr Parsons said.
“We have been receiving a great deal of interest in this development from business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who can see themselves waking up in their luxury apartment with ocean views to go for a walk or run along the beach, use the onsite gym, then conveniently head to work in a state-of-the-art co-working space within their own building, giving them the opportunity to separate their home and work life.
“With working from home becoming the new normal, we are seeing many Australians choosing to move to quality lifestyle locations like the Gold Coast and a full-floor co-working space of this standard is attracting a high level of inquiry from apartment buyers who want to take advantage of this exceptional residential amenity.
“SPG Land has also incorporated a Coffee Emporium to provide residents working on Level 26 with the ultimate convenience, complete with a luxury indoor-outdoor lounge area to relax and take in the spectacular views during a break or to meet with co-workers and clients.”
The $800million Paradiso Place, planned for the prime 11,400 sqm site that encompasses a whole city block between Surfers Paradise Boulevard and Ferny Avenue at the northern end of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast will incorporate three residential towers interconnected on the Level 1 podium that includes a lagoon pool with swim-up bar, sunset pool, a resident-only restaurant, alfresco dining areas, daybeds, lounges and a wellness terrace above a ground level retail and dining precinct.
Tower 1 will be the first to be built, offering 258 well-appointed one, two and three-bedroom apartments, all with ocean views, forecast for late 2024 completion. The 38-level tower incorporates 32 one-bedroom apartments starting at $525,000, 160 two-bedroom apartments from $777,000, 32 two-bedroom plus multi-purpose room apartments priced from $1,248,000, 32 three-bedroom apartments from $1,549,000 and two penthouses with details yet to be released.
More information on apartments at Tower 1 can be discovered at the expansive $4m Paradiso Place Sales Gallery that includes two full-scale apartments, a spacious grand foyer showcasing design features of Tower 1’s lobby, an impressive 2.5-metre scale model of the three-tower development and a 60sqm immersion room to experience the views, location and SPG Land’s vision for Paradiso Place.
For sales information visit www.paradisoplace.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 103 111.
