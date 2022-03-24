Wood Pulp Market Detailed Survey and Outlook Size Worth US $242.1 Billion By 2030

Wood Pulp Market Size

Increase in demand from the paper industry and surge in consumer demand for tissue paper products drive the growth of the global wood pulp market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand from the paper industry and surge in consumer demand for tissue paper products drive the growth of the global wood pulp market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Supply chain disruptions occurred due to the lockdown measures taken place in various countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the report, the global wood pulp industry was pegged at $165.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $242.1 billion by 3.9% from 2020 to 2030.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The wood pulp market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the wood pulp market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the wood pulp market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The papers segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. However, the packaging segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global wood pulp market, owing to rise in demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in India, China, and Japan.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global wood pulp market analyzed in the research include International Paper, Nippon Paper, Metsä Group, Sappi, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso, Sonoco Products, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, and WestRock.

