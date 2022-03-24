Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market, due to increase in awareness.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market was valued at $393 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $855 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Continuous manufacturing is an advanced manufacturing approach with the potential to improve quality and consistency of medications with lower cost. This production line is operated in a continuous flow, with end-to-end integration of manufacturing processes. The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to technological advancements in continuous manufacturing systems and support by the regulatory authorities for adoption of continuous manufacturing systems.

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is classified into integrated continuous systems, semicontinuous systems, and control & software. The applications covered in the study covered include final drug product manufacturing and API manufacturing. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It provides pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market growth.

The key players profiled in this report include Bosch Packaging Technology, Coperion GmbH, GEA Group AG, Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH, Glatt GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Korsch AG, L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH, Munson Machinery Company, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

