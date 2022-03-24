Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 500 Block of Riggs Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense that occurred on Monday, March 21, 2022, in the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, 18 year-old Damere Thompson, and 18 year-old Kahlil Frazier, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

