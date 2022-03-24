Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Moms Brunch Helping College Kids Land 1st Job
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman sponsors brunch in Santa Monica, and delivers meaningful information to help kids land their first sweet job after college #sweetmombrunch #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.SweetMomBrunch.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates and sponsors meaningful brunches to provide moms insight and help; so their kids can land their first sweet job.
Recruiting for Good is launching a meaningful service for moms. Our sweet moms brunch delivers timely and valuable information to help college grads kids land their first sweet job.
Recruiting for Good's Fun+Founder, Carlos Cymerman will host and sponsor a monthly brunch in Santa Monica for 5 sweet moms; starting in April.
How to Attend Sweet Mom Brunch?
Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to join list.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Thank you for allowing me to help your kids land a sweet job, and make a positive impact in their life, join me to party for good!"
About
Our Moms Party in South Beach
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip' Our Moms Party in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival in Miami to learn more visit www.OurMomsParty.com The Perfect Escape From The Kids!
New Meaningful Reward for Moms who participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; Gift Grad Kid the Perfect Trip to Party for Good. To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Complete your probation period, kickass and enter our end of The Year Drawing for a Sweet Party Trip to South Beach (2023 Wine and Food Festival).
