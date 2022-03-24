Gov. Cox signs 84 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 84 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 314. Information on these bills can be found below. Learn about the other bills we’ve signed here.
- HB21: School and Child Care Center Water Testing Requirements
- HB25: Utah Rural Jobs Act Amendments
- HB30: Student Tribal Regalia Use Amendments
- HB31: Insurance Amendments
- HB34: Cigarette Amendments
- HB35: Economic Development Modifications
- HB38: Property Theft Amendments
- HB45: Justice Court Judge Elections Amendments
- HB55: Juvenile Justice Services Amendments
- HB69: Division of Real Estate Amendments
- HB75: Retirement System Amendments
- HB80: Diabetes Prevention Program
- HB82: State Finance Review Commission
- HB103: Student Intervention Early Warning Program
- HB107: Small Claims Amendments
- HB110: Alcohol Education Amendments
- HB111: Court-appointed Therapists Amendments
- HB113: Students with Disabilities Funding Revisions
- HB114: School Nursing Services Amendments
- HB117: Victim Address Confidentiality Program
- HB118: Wetland Amendments
- HB122: Family Terminology Amendments
- HB125: State Transient Room Tax Modifications
- HB145: Wildfire Amendments
- HB150: Disability Ombudsman Program
- HB154: Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact
- HB159: Attorney General Prosecution Review Amendments
- HB176: Utah Health Workforce Act
- HB177: Water Well Amendments
- HB200: Medicaid Waiver for Medically Complex Children Amendments
- HB241: School Epilepsy Training Amendments
- HB273: Civics Education Amendments
- HB282: Water Wise Landscaping Amendments
- HB310: Vital Records Special Characters
- HB315: Effective Teachers in High Poverty Schools Incentive Program Amendments
- HB316: Medical Assistant Amendments
- HB317: Sovereign Lands Trespassing Amendments
- SB22: Public-private Partnership Amendments
- SB23: Acupuncturist Liability Amendments
- SB26: Division of Consumer Protection Amendments
- SB27: Utah Powersport Vehicle Franchise Advisory Board Amendments
- SB28: Office of American Indian-alaska Native Health and Family Services
- SB29: Executive Residence Commission Sunset Extension
- SB30: Legislative Process Committee Sunset Extension
- SB32: Voting History Amendments
- SB34: Utah Statewide Radio System Restricted Account Sunset Amendments
- SB35: Expungement Modifications
- SB38: Ballot Amendments
- SB42: Higher Education Performance Funding Goals
- SB45: Department of Health and Human Services Amendments
- SB46: Medical Cannabis Patient Protection Amendments
- SB47: Coordinating Council for Persons with Disabilities Sunset Extension
- SB51: Transportation Amendments
- SB57: County Amendments
- SB74: Alimony Modifications
- SB78: School Board Expansion Requirements
- SB79: School Information Management System Amendments
- SB83: Cosmetic Manufacturing Certificate Program
- SB84: Chiropractic Practice Amendments
- SB85: Protective Order and Stalking Injunction Expungement
- SB86: District and Juvenile Court Judge Amendments
- SB87: Court Fee Waiver Amendments
- SB90: Tax Administration Amendments
- SB91: Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code
- SB93: Business Tax Amendments
- SB98: Judiciary Amendments
- SB101: Nurse Apprentice Licensing Act
- SB103: Special Education Licensing Amendments
- SB104: Community Health Worker Certification Process
- SB108: Indigent Defense Amendments
- SB110: Water as Part of General Plan
- SB116: State Bird of Prey Designation
- SB121: Anesthesiologist Assistant Licensing Act
- SB127: Early Literacy Outcomes Improvement
- SB128: Reauthorization of Administrative Rules
- SB132: Child Welfare Amendments
- SB190: Medical Cannabis Act Amendments
- SB191: Regulatory Sandbox in Education
- SB192: Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation in Schools
- SB206: Limits Related to Big Game
- SB210: Post Conviction Representation Amendments
- SB212: Manufacturing Modernization Grant Program
- SB217: Protective Order Revisions
- SB218: Fund of Funds Modifications
