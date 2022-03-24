Gov. Cox signs 84 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 84 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 314. Information on these bills can be found below. Learn about the other bills we’ve signed here.

HB21: School and Child Care Center Water Testing Requirements

HB25: Utah Rural Jobs Act Amendments

HB30: Student Tribal Regalia Use Amendments

HB31: Insurance Amendments

HB34: Cigarette Amendments

HB35: Economic Development Modifications

HB38: Property Theft Amendments

HB45: Justice Court Judge Elections Amendments

HB55: Juvenile Justice Services Amendments

HB69: Division of Real Estate Amendments

HB75: Retirement System Amendments

HB80: Diabetes Prevention Program

HB82: State Finance Review Commission

HB103: Student Intervention Early Warning Program

HB107: Small Claims Amendments

HB110: Alcohol Education Amendments

HB111: Court-appointed Therapists Amendments

HB113: Students with Disabilities Funding Revisions

HB114: School Nursing Services Amendments

HB117: Victim Address Confidentiality Program

HB118: Wetland Amendments

HB122: Family Terminology Amendments

HB125: State Transient Room Tax Modifications

HB145: Wildfire Amendments

HB150: Disability Ombudsman Program

HB154: Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact

HB159: Attorney General Prosecution Review Amendments

HB176: Utah Health Workforce Act

HB177: Water Well Amendments

HB200: Medicaid Waiver for Medically Complex Children Amendments

HB241: School Epilepsy Training Amendments

HB273: Civics Education Amendments

HB282: Water Wise Landscaping Amendments

HB310: Vital Records Special Characters

HB315: Effective Teachers in High Poverty Schools Incentive Program Amendments

HB316: Medical Assistant Amendments

HB317: Sovereign Lands Trespassing Amendments

SB22: Public-private Partnership Amendments

SB23: Acupuncturist Liability Amendments

SB26: Division of Consumer Protection Amendments

SB27: Utah Powersport Vehicle Franchise Advisory Board Amendments

SB28: Office of American Indian-alaska Native Health and Family Services

SB29: Executive Residence Commission Sunset Extension

SB30: Legislative Process Committee Sunset Extension

SB32: Voting History Amendments

SB34: Utah Statewide Radio System Restricted Account Sunset Amendments

SB35: Expungement Modifications

SB38: Ballot Amendments

SB42: Higher Education Performance Funding Goals

SB45: Department of Health and Human Services Amendments

SB46: Medical Cannabis Patient Protection Amendments

SB47: Coordinating Council for Persons with Disabilities Sunset Extension

SB51: Transportation Amendments

SB57: County Amendments

SB74: Alimony Modifications

SB78: School Board Expansion Requirements

SB79: School Information Management System Amendments

SB83: Cosmetic Manufacturing Certificate Program

SB84: Chiropractic Practice Amendments

SB85: Protective Order and Stalking Injunction Expungement

SB86: District and Juvenile Court Judge Amendments

SB87: Court Fee Waiver Amendments

SB90: Tax Administration Amendments

SB91: Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code

SB93: Business Tax Amendments

SB98: Judiciary Amendments

SB101: Nurse Apprentice Licensing Act

SB103: Special Education Licensing Amendments

SB104: Community Health Worker Certification Process

SB108: Indigent Defense Amendments

SB110: Water as Part of General Plan

SB116: State Bird of Prey Designation

SB121: Anesthesiologist Assistant Licensing Act

SB127: Early Literacy Outcomes Improvement

SB128: Reauthorization of Administrative Rules

SB132: Child Welfare Amendments

SB190: Medical Cannabis Act Amendments

SB191: Regulatory Sandbox in Education

SB192: Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation in Schools

SB206: Limits Related to Big Game

SB210: Post Conviction Representation Amendments

SB212: Manufacturing Modernization Grant Program

SB217: Protective Order Revisions

SB218: Fund of Funds Modifications

Download a copy of this press release here.

###