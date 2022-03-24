Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market Expected to Reach $58,615.6 Million by 2031-Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- quote the surge in adoption of organic products in developed regions of North America and Europe has significant contribution towards the growth of the organic personal care and cosmetic products market. Moreover, the rise in women participation in the corporate industry in the developing nations is expected to drive the demand for the organic cosmetic products as women tend to use it on daily basis. Furthermore, the availability of abundant organic raw materials in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific is expected to boost production and drive the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market growth in the foreseeable future. quote

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market by Product Type, Consumer, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market size is expected to reach $58,615.6 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Globally, consciousness regarding enhancement of the overall personality has increased significantly among individuals. Increase in disposable income has enabled individuals to spend on personal care products than they had in the past. Therefore, personal care products have witnessed significant demand globally. Even now, owing to the lack of awareness regarding health risk associated with synthetic/chemical-based personal care products, the demand for organics cosmetics products was limited. Most of the consumers inclined towards organic personal care and cosmetics to reduce health risk associated with synthetic personal care. Organic personal care and cosmetics are made from plant extract and natural ingredients and contain minimal/low amount of synthetic ingredients. Thus, it does not show any adverse impact on human body. Organic personal care and cosmetic products are perceived to be safer than regular personal care products.

“The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, increased health consciousness among population globally. The overall beauty industry witnessed a decline of around 8% in 2020 but the organic personal care and cosmetic products industry had low or no significant impact. However, the women population preferred to use less makeup and cosmetics as due to lockdowns and stay at home rules and regulations. The partial or complete closure of manufacturing facilities, lack of labor, closure of physical stores, and supply chain disruptions were some of the prominent challenges faced by manufacturers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the organic personal care and cosmetic products market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, consumer, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the organic personal care and cosmetic products market is divided into skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup and color cosmetics, and others. On the basis of consumer, the market is segmented into men and women. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, drug stores, brand outlets, online sales, and others (multi-level marketing, concept stores, and others). Region wise, the organic personal care and cosmetic products market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of product type, the skin care segment was the leading segment, garnering around 32.0% of the organic personal care and cosmetic products market share in 2020. Skin problem is common among the aging population and the usage of organic personal care and cosmetics is expected to increase in this population, which would create market opportunities for operating players in the market. The oral care is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. Improved life style of urban population supported with increased disposable income and increased awareness regarding the various oral problems is the major growth factor for the overall growth of the oral care segment.

North America dominated the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market, accounting for 34.6% of the market share in 2020. As per the organic personal care and cosmetic products market trends, in the U.S., organic personal care and cosmetics products have long been popular due to high health consciousness among customers. Cosmetic companies are launching herbal products to tap the growing demand for natural products. There is a rise in number of men using cosmetics in this region owing to increased beauty consciousness among individuals.

The prominent players analyzed in this report include L'Occitane en Provence, L’Oréal International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt's Bee, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda, and Aubrey Organics. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies like mergers, partnerships, and new product launches to exploit the organic personal care and cosmetic products market opportunities and gain market share.

Key Findings of Study:

Skin care segment dominated the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market in 2020, and is expected to reach $18,042.7 million by 2031.

On the basis of consumer, the men segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The drug stores segment accounted for the 37.2% of the total market share in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. accounted for 26.4% of the market share in the global organic personal care and cosmetic products market in 2020.

