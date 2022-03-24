Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Monday, March 21, 2022, in the 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects demanded property from the victims. One of the victims complied. The suspects then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.