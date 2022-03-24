Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in 16 Counties to Support Recovery from October Storms

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in the counties of Amador, Butte, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Plumas, San Francisco, Solano, Sonoma, and Trinity to support their ongoing recovery from severe October storms that caused widespread damage to roads and other infrastructure.
The proclamation directs Caltrans to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction, among other provisions.
