Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd Expand Their Artificial Intelligence Voice Bot Service To More Industries

Singapore-based AI solutions providers, Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd, continue to push boundaries amidst expansion plans to serve more industries across Asia

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd, led by Dennis Yan, is not resting on their oars of delivering “Artificial Intelligence at its Finest” to businesses, irrespective of the industry or size, as the company announces plans to reach out to more organizations in the insurance, healthcare, and e-commerce industries amongst others. In a related development, Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd is extending their offerings, including the Artificial Voice Bot service, to more regions across the Asian continent, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, and China.

A recent report by MarketsandMarkets put the global artificial intelligence (AI) market size at $58.3 billion in 2021, with a projection that it will hit $309.6 billion by 2026, driven by the growth of data-based AI as well as advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy for enhanced productivity and competitiveness. Despite the amazing figures coming out of the market, tons of businesses still struggle to harness the features and benefits of AI and its inherent solutions. However, Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd has been able to change this narrative, especially for businesses in Asia.

Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd offers a wide range of services to clients, including AI Chat Bot, creating chatbots integrated with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, for response and lead generation, and Management Consultancy to aid SMEs in streamlining their business processes.

The AI Voice Bot service from Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd helps businesses design voice bots that enable humanized communication between call centres and humans. The AI Voice Bot system delivers an indistinguishable experience, which has endeared Stellar AI to insurance agents, real estate agents, as well as sales teams across all businesses, amidst rave reviews from clients. “Thanks, Dennis and his sales team for the great efforts!!! My agency is doing so much better, even though there is no roadshows for us to engage in, the AI bots totally replaced the prospecting issues we faced! Kudos,” said Judith, Financial Adviser Representative.

For more information about Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd and the range of AI-driven solutions offered, visit – https://stellar-ai.sg/. Stellar AI Holdings Pte Ltd can also be found across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.