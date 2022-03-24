Mobile Analytics Market: Lucrative Opportunities across the Globe by 2029

AMR Logo

The mobile analytics market in South Asia & Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile analytics market today has been influenced by several market drivers, restraints and opportunities. Undoubtedly, the market penetration of smartphones and growing demand to receive new and actionable insight on the buyers preferences have accelerated the need for mobile analytics worldwide.

Additionally, the upsurge in mobile advertising and advent of data analytics and big data have further pushed the mobile analytics market on growth trajectory. However, lack of awareness on the benefits of mobile analytics and growing privacy concerns have restricted the market growth for mobile analytics. On the other hand, with many enterprises entering the market and providing advance solutions would create greater opportunities in the coming years.

The mobile analytics market is segmented in terms of type, deployment, industry and geography. In terms of type the market is segmented mobile advertisement, application performance analytics and others. In addition, the industries served by the market consists of education, BFSI, hospitality and travel, manufacturing, retail, information technology and many others.

The two popular deployment methods in the industry are on premise and cloud based deployment model. Likewise, the regions experiencing tremendous growth in the mobile analytics market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Key market leaders are also covered in the market research report. Companies discussed in the report includes Google, MixPanel, Flurry, and Localytics, among others.

MOBILE ANALYTICS MARKET KEY BENEFITS:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of the market across, the globe.

• The report offers insights into the competitive landscape, new technological developments, untapped segments.

• Value chain analysis of technology suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and key operators are offered in the report.

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20142020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• The report offers strategic analysis of the financial status of key market players and highlights the market share of key vendors.

