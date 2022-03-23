Immigration Detention Centre Receives Donation of Sporting Items from Embassy of Colombia

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 23 - 22nd March, 2022

Port of Spain: The Ministry of National Security has received a donation of sporting items from the Embassy of the Republic of Colombia for the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC).

Permanent Secretary (Ag.) in the Ministry of National Security Ms. Nataki Atiba-Dilchan accepted the items on behalf of the Ministry of National Security from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia, Her Excellency Martha Cecilia Pinilla Perdomo.

Permanent Secretary Atiba-Dilchan expressed gratitude to Ambassador Pinilla Perdomo for the donation, which both parties noted was indicative of the cordial bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The brief Handover Ceremony was held at the Ministry of National Security’s Head Office, Temple Court 1, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Also in attendance were the Embassy of the Republic of Colombia’s Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Heidi Ariadne Cortes Acosta; First Secretary, Diplomatic Liaison for Security Affairs and Cooperation, Ms. Andrea Diaz; Second Secretary in Charge of Consular Affairs, Ms. Liz Carolina Lozano Garzon; as well as Chief Immigration Officer, Ms. Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews; Deputy Administrator, IDC, Mr. Sheldon Walker; Assistant Manager IDC, Mr. James Chance; and Deputy Director, International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, Major (Ret’d) Richard Lynch.

The donation comprised two (2) indoor/outdoor basketballs; two (2) footballs; two (2) packs of tennis balls; one (1) table tennis net and post; two (2) packets of table tennis balls; two (2) table tennis rackets; one (1) badminton set; and two (2) cricket bats; which will be used for recreational activities for detainees housed at the IDC in Aripo.