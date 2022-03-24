Townbound Likelike Highway closed at Wilson Tunnel overnight Friday, March 25

Main, News Posted on Mar 23, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that both lanes of the Honolulu-bound (townbound) will be closed from the H-3 Freeway split through the Wilson Tunnel beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, and ending at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 26.

During the overnight closure, crews will clean the tunnel and repair ceiling rods. Routine inspections of the stainless-steel rods that support the tunnel ceiling found four in need of repair. The inspections of both sides of the Wilson Tunnel will continue through next week.

The Pali Highway and H-3 Freeway will be open and are recommended alternative routes. Motorists are urged to check traffic conditions before starting their trip. Electronic message signs will be activated to alert motorists of the planned closure.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the closure. TheBus will not be allowed through the closure.

