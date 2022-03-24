North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet April 4

Raleigh

Mar 24, 2022

RALEIGH – The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, April 4, via WebEx. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone.

In addition to updates by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), DEQ staff will present information about the signatures of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the Lower Cape Fear River area, and about the availability of reference doses for PFAS in North Carolina. DHHS staff will provide an overview of the process to develop fish consumption advisories. For details, view the agenda.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting WHEN: April 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2427 189 9453

*Mute your telephone upon entering*

The meeting will include an opportunity for public comment on the agenda topics. If you wish to speak, you must complete the registration form by 5 p.m. on April 1, 2022.

For those attending online, DEQ highly recommends testing out your computer's WebEx capabilities prior to the below digital public hearing. Please click this link to test an online hearing: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

