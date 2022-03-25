Carmel Partners and Rodrigo Vargas Bring Luxury Design to L.A. Apartments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnering with acclaimed architects and interior designers, Carmel Partners, experts and entrepreneurs in multifamily development, is known for introducing high-end properties that stand out. Combining designers with in-house teams of experts, the firm produces visually spectacular environments as a complement to upscale amenities and spacious units. Recently, the firm has developed an ongoing partnership with internationally-recognized interior designer, Rodrigo Vargas, to bring focus to the interior spaces at Los Angeles properties Atelier, Linea and ARQ.

A specialist in multifamily real estate projects, Rodrigo Vargas played an influential role in the planning of Carmel Partners’ recently built L.A. properties. Additionally, having completed extensive, award-winning work in Southern California, Vargas contributed valuable knowledge on the design components that drive desirability and value in the L.A. market. Together with Carmel Partners’ holistic understanding of multifamily development, the team struck a balance between impressive yet hospitable environments to welcome residents in three separate L.A. neighborhoods.

Behind each of these projects is a dedication to interior spaces that rise above the fluctuations of design trends. “We take pride in creating timeless design and don’t believe in trends,” says Vargas. “Trends become part of the past, and we like to see our designs live into the future. This is what we do in our collaboration with Carmel Partners.”

Bordering L.A.’s Financial and South Park Districts, Atelier is a 20-story, 363-unit destination at the epitome of class and style. Differentiated as the neighborhood’s only first-class high-rise development with exclusive amenities, contemporary floor plans and upscale finishes, Atelier is a multifamily monument at a walkable distance from downtown. Enlivening the property’s interior spaces, such as the ground-floor lobby, fifth-floor clubhouse and rooftop pool deck, Carmel Partners worked with Vargas to curate a bold style, resonant with the museums, galleries and restaurants that comprise the surrounding neighborhood.

In keeping with the property’s name, ‘Atelier,’ which references a workshop or studio, Vargas selected striking and artistic furnishings while leaving room for residents’ own creative expressions, promoting the home as a blank canvas. Known for their modern functionality, individual apartment units appear in three different themes, each with floor-to-ceiling windows, German hardwood-style flooring, Italian cabinets and quartz countertops. Many also include a deck or Juliet balcony, a feature unique from many of its multifamily neighbors.

Like Atelier, ARQ is a high-rise apartment destination transforming the design scene between West Adams and Culver City–L.A.’s creative hub. As the area’s first free-standing structure at 31-stories tall, ARQ makes a striking impression from the inside-out. Creating an interior atmosphere at a balance of contemporary and casual California style, Vargas furnished ARQ’s common spaces with a collection of earth-tones and subtle textures, brightened with brass, marble and leather elements, such as a carved stone reception desk. Throughout the Great Room, coworking space and sky lounge, Carmel Partners worked with Vargas to establish a sleek, high-end presence.

Preserving this style into 300 apartment residences, residents may select from homes ranging in color scheme and finish, with higher floors offering increasingly luxurious features. For a casual yet sophisticated environment, Vargas and Carmel Partners added wood-style flooring in living areas, tile flooring in bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and full-length windows. On the 30th floor, penthouse units appeal to the high-end renter with 11-foot ceilings, custom closets and a personal wine fridge.

Also capturing the sought-after California lifestyle is Linea, a 595-unit property spanning 4.05 acres. Building upon an expansive site, Carmel Partners worked alongside Vargas to seamlessly blend Linea’s indoor and outdoor spaces for a refined setting, bathed in natural light. Bringing elegant design to 55,000-square-feet of amenities, the property welcomes residents in a luxurious lobby, followed by a relaxing, double-height resident lounge, fully-equipped fitness center and indoor-outdoor rooftop bar overlooking the Pacific coastline. Decorated with an abundance of art, Vargas and Carmel Partners thoughtfully integrate color and abstract patterns for a bright and energetic atmosphere.

Within the studio to 3-bedroom and penthouse apartments, wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures create private spaces as modern and refined as Linea’s common spaces. In a similar fashion as Atelier and ARQ, Linea’s apartment-units range in theme, differentiated by color palette used for cabinetry and flooring.

Having developed 22 multifamily properties in the Southern California market, Carmel Partners builds a portfolio of L.A. projects increasing in grandeur each year. In partnership with Rodrigo Vargas, Carmel Partners is pleased to incorporate luxury interior design at Atelier, ARQ and Linea, becoming some of the firm’s most inspiring and competitive properties.

About Carmel Partners

Carmel Partners is one of the leading specialists in real estate investment management with a focus on U.S. multifamily acquisition and renovation, and development and construction. The company also specializes in debt and lending opportunities. Carmel Partners, LLC was founded in 1996 and has offices across the country, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Denver. For more information, please visit www.carmelpartners.com.