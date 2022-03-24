Social Services Budget Makes Record Investment in People and Families

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The 2022-23 Bbudget is a record $1.386 billion, an increase of $45.7 million or 3.4 per cent over 2021-22.

"This year's budget supports Saskatchewan people and children in need, while also providing opportunities and assistance as they work to build better lives for themselves," Social Services Minister Lori Carr said. "The ministry will continue to focus on building strong partnerships with community-based service providers, to better meet the needs of clients today and into the future."

The 2022-23 Budget makes targeted investments in income assistance and housing supports for low-income individuals, families and seniors.

An $11.4 million investment in the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program will increase basic benefits by $30 per month, and shelter benefits by up to $25 per month. Higher monthly payments will help people meet their basic needs, as they work to become more self-sufficient and independent to the best of their abilities.

This summer, Social Services will implement a new Education and Training Incentive through its core income assistance programs. An investment of almost $20 million will support clients with a monthly benefit of up to $200 to complete education and training programs on the path to employment, in addition to income assistance benefits.

$3.0 million in funding will fulfill the second year of government's three-year commitment to increase the maximum Seniors Income Plan benefit by $30 per month. The maximum benefit will increase to $330 per month, nearly four times what it was in 2007.

The Saskatchewan Housing Benefit will provide up to $11.5 million in 2022-23 under the National Housing Strategy to help people with low incomes better afford their housing costs.

$480,000 in funding to partner agencies will expand money management and trustee supports and services to clients with complex needs, and $350,000 will extend the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Sawêyihtotân project which assists people experiencing homelessness in Saskatoon to access supports and find and maintain stable housing.

The province is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable children and youth, investing an additional $2.0 million in prevention programs so more children can remain safely at home with their families. The budget also includes $5.4 million to increase available out of home care resources and add new program delivery supports, and funding to increase staffing resources in priority areas including $375,000 for mobile child protection workers in Northern communities and $140,000 to strengthen group home oversight.

"The work to renew the child welfare system will continue with our First Nations and Métis partners, so Indigenous children and families will be supported by their communities, within their own customs and cultural traditions," Carr said. "We welcome the opportunity to participate in planning discussions led by Indigenous groups, and with the federal government, to identify the best way to effectively transition services while ensuring the safety and well-being of children and families."

Government continues to work to make Saskatchewan the best place for people with disabilities to live. Additional investments include:

A $16.7 million utilization increase to the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disabilities program, to support the needs of people with significant and enduring disabilities.

$8.0 million to support new and changing needs of clients with intellectual disabilities, including enhancing residential services, day programming and individualized supports.

Increased funding of $273,000 to fulfill the third year of the commitment to enhance services for people who are D/deaf and hard of hearing or deaf-blind.

Building strong, inclusive communities for people with disabilities will remain a focus in the coming year, as the ministry develops accessibility legislation to ensure all people have the same opportunities to participate and contribute in their communities. Following public engagement in 2021, the ministry is currently reviewing all feedback as it begins to develop the legislation.

In 2022-23, community-based organizations (CBOs) across government ministries will receive a two per cent increase in funding. As a result, Social Services will provide over $400 million in funding to community-based service providers, representing a significant contribution to the province's economy and local communities, and 31 per cent of the ministry's budget. Increased funding of $8.7 million to community-based service providers includes:

$4.9 million for service providers who work with people with intellectual disabilities.

$3.2 million for service providers supporting at-risk children, youth and families.

$556,000 to approved private service homes that care for people with intellectual disabilities.

"The ministry funds and partners with service providers across the province to deliver a wide range of services and supports," Carr said. "In many cases, it's local agencies that have the direct connection with clients in their communities. We look forward to continuing to work together to strengthen our partnerships to better meet the needs of clients."

