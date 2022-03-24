Saskatchewan Continues to Invest in Public Safety

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $94.9 million in funding from the 2022-23 Provincial Budget for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to continue protecting Saskatchewan people and creating safe, strong communities. The funding represents an increase of more than $2.5 million, or 2.7 per cent, compared to last year.

The budget includes a capital investment to modernize the province's aerial wildfire suppression fleet to replace obsolete aircraft, including a Turbo Commander Bird Dog and a CL215T Air Tanker that will be delivered in 2022.

"The SPSA continues to focus on providing reliable public safety services within the province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "These critical services include operating the provincial emergency notification system, SaskAlert, distributing rapid antigen tests through public distribution centres, and managing the Provincial Public Safety Telecommunications Network, which provides first responders and volunteer search and rescue groups with interoperable radio communications."

The SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown that provides public safety services including fire safety training, investigation, emergency planning, response, recovery and emergency communications. The Agency operates Sask911, SaskAlert and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

To learn more about the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/crown-corporations/saskatchewan-public-safety-agency.

