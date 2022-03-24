Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,221 in the last 365 days.

Saskatchewan Continues to Invest in Public Safety

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $94.9 million in funding from the 2022-23 Provincial Budget for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to continue protecting Saskatchewan people and creating safe, strong communities. The funding represents an increase of more than $2.5 million, or 2.7 per cent, compared to last year.

The budget includes a capital investment to modernize the province's aerial wildfire suppression fleet to replace obsolete aircraft, including a Turbo Commander Bird Dog and a CL215T Air Tanker that will be delivered in 2022.

"The SPSA continues to focus on providing reliable public safety services within the province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "These critical services include operating the provincial emergency notification system, SaskAlert, distributing rapid antigen tests through public distribution centres, and managing the Provincial Public Safety Telecommunications Network, which provides first responders and volunteer search and rescue groups with interoperable radio communications."

The SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown that provides public safety services including fire safety training, investigation, emergency planning, response, recovery and emergency communications. The Agency operates Sask911, SaskAlert and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

To learn more about the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/crown-corporations/saskatchewan-public-safety-agency.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Michael Smith Corrections and Policing Regina Phone: 306-541-7150 Email: msmith2@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Saskatchewan Continues to Invest in Public Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.