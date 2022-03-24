Significant Increase to Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant for Film and Television Productions

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The 2022-23 Budget will support growth in our provincial economy and assist Saskatchewan industries by increasing its investment in the Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant Program for film and television. The total funds available for the grant will increase from $2.0 million to $10 million in 2022-23, helping to draw more and larger projects to the province.

"With the significant rise in streaming services rapidly developing content, we are seeing a real opportunity to help Saskatchewan businesses take advantage of this demand," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "From this investment, we expect to see an increase in film production that directly benefits the people of Saskatchewan, resulting in additional economic activity across the province."

This investment will see more employment in film and television production sectors, assist in growing the province's IT and digital industries, and increase spending in the hospitality industry. Only Saskatchewan labour, goods, and services are eligible for support under Creative Saskatchewan's Production Grant, which ensures the funds stay in the province.

The application window for the 2022-23 Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant will open this spring.

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport also continues to invest in programs and activities that directly contribute to the quality of life and wellbeing of Saskatchewan people, including:

$4.0 million for the Active Family Benefit, a tax credit that helps approximately 34,000 children take part in sports, arts and cultural activities;

$1.7 million to the Community Rink Affordability Grant, which provides operating and minor capital grants for 600 community-owned indoor skating and curling rinks; and

$1.5 million for the Veterans Service Support Club Program, which supports infrastructure upgrades, programs, events, and activities to assist Saskatchewan's veterans.

Over the course of the last year, the ministry saw record-breaking visitation at its provincial parks. This year, the ministry will be investing over $12.5 million for capital improvements and upgrades throughout the parks system to improve visitor experiences, including:

New campground service centres at Duck Mountain and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Parks;

Water system upgrades at Candle Lake, Saskatchewan Landing, and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks;

Wastewater system upgrades at Meadow Lake and Echo Valley Provincial Parks;

Landscape and accessibility improvements at Regina Beach Recreational Site and Buffalo Pound Provincial Park;

Boat launch upgrades at Douglas Provincial Park; and

Major road upgrades at Battlefords Provincial Park.

