Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,219 in the last 365 days.

Education Property Tax Mill Rates Adjusted for 2022-23

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

Today, as a part of the 2022-23 Budget, the Government of Saskatchewan is introducing minor changes to the Education Property Tax (EPT) mill rates. 

These changes will be asking residential, agricultural, as well as commercial and resource property owners to pay slightly more EPT on average. Mill rates are being adjusted slightly, including a decrease to the differential between the highest and lowest mill rates, to improve overall fairness.

"Our government is committed to supporting and funding Saskatchewan's education system," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "The changes in rates and growth in the taxable assessment of residential, commercial, industrial and resource properties will provide an overall increase of 2.6 per cent in EPT revenue."

A memo will be coming to local governments with the EPT mill rates in the coming days. These will also be available on Saskatchewan.ca.

Property Class 2021 Mill Rates 2022 Mill Rates
Agricultural 1.36 1.42
Residential 4.46 4.54
Commercial/Industrial 6.75 6.86
Resource 9.79 9.88

The education property tax system in Saskatchewan was redesigned and property taxes were lowered significantly in 2008-09.

For more information on the Education Property Tax mill rates, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/taxes-and-investments/property-taxes/education-property-tax-system.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Tremblay Government Relations Regina Phone: 306-787-6156 Email: jonathan.tremblay@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Education Property Tax Mill Rates Adjusted for 2022-23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.