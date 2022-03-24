Education Property Tax Mill Rates Adjusted for 2022-23

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

Today, as a part of the 2022-23 Budget, the Government of Saskatchewan is introducing minor changes to the Education Property Tax (EPT) mill rates.

These changes will be asking residential, agricultural, as well as commercial and resource property owners to pay slightly more EPT on average. Mill rates are being adjusted slightly, including a decrease to the differential between the highest and lowest mill rates, to improve overall fairness.

"Our government is committed to supporting and funding Saskatchewan's education system," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "The changes in rates and growth in the taxable assessment of residential, commercial, industrial and resource properties will provide an overall increase of 2.6 per cent in EPT revenue."

A memo will be coming to local governments with the EPT mill rates in the coming days. These will also be available on Saskatchewan.ca.

Property Class 2021 Mill Rates 2022 Mill Rates Agricultural 1.36 1.42 Residential 4.46 4.54 Commercial/Industrial 6.75 6.86 Resource 9.79 9.88

The education property tax system in Saskatchewan was redesigned and property taxes were lowered significantly in 2008-09.

For more information on the Education Property Tax mill rates, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/taxes-and-investments/property-taxes/education-property-tax-system.

