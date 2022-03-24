Submit Release
Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of life and legacy of former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright

SALT LAKE CITY (March, 23, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in recognition of the life and legacy of former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately, and return to full-staff at sunset on Sunday, March  27, 2022. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read the President’s proclamation here.

