Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Automotive ambient lighting is used in the interior of the vehicle which directs the illumination of the lights for more liveliness inside the vehicle.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive ambient lighting is used in the interior of the vehicle which directs the illumination of the lights for more liveliness inside the vehicle. It is primarily responsible for the illumination of the vehicle’s interior such as dashboard, controls, footwells, door handles, cup holders, and others. Moreover, it enables better recognition of interior parts & controls, along with the added benefit of creating a better & bright ambience inside. Furthermore, ambient lighting serves the purpose of providing a better visibility of the driver for the internal components and also creates an aesthetic atmosphere for the passengers. Most of the vehicles come with a minimal interior ambient lighting and can be further customized according to the need of the owner. Also, the lightning can be controlled depending upon the driver’s mood, on the basis of the outside lighting, and the interior appearance of the vehicle. In addition, ambient lighting gives a pleasing effect to the driver, facilitates improved functionality and comfort, thereby illuminating necessary functions to be performed in the dark.

Osram Licht AG, Valeo SA, Philips, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., General Electric, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Dräxlmaier Group, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Grupo Antolin

Due to COVID-19 pandemic government across all the major countries have announced lockdown and various other strict regulations. Thus, leading to shutdown of manufacturing units in the automobile sector and delaying the production & weakening the sale of automotive ambient lighting. Moreover, due to the lockdown there was unavailability of raw materials required for manufacturing automotive ambient lighting which further disrupted the process. Since the outbreak, curfews have been imposed in almost every country, wherein only a few authorized individuals are allowed to travel, resulting in further decline in the sale of automobiles. Also, due to social distancing norms and other restrictions there was unavailability of labour for manufacturing at the factories. However, new innovations along with the rise in the production of vehicles, and the heavy demand for advanced & luxury features in vehicles can boost the expansion rate of the automotive ambient lighting market.

Rise in disposable income has increased the demand of consumers for new and advance technology. Thus, OEM manufacturer are constantly doing R&D to improve the ambient lighting in vehicle interior to increase passenger comfort level.

For instance, in 2019 automotive parts manufacture Hella has launched solid state lighting high-definition technology which has programmable lighting option as well as safety solutions. Thus, rise in demand for new technology can act as an opportunity for growth of automotive ambient lighting market.

Product Type

• Dashboard Lights

• Ambient Lighting

• Head-Up Display

• Reading Lights

• Others

Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Fuel Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Application

• Centre Console

• Dashboard

• Doors

• Footwell

• Others

Top Impacting Factors

• Rise in disposable income of people, rise in demand of luxury vehicle, and rise in aftermarket solution for ambient lighting is expected to drive growth of the market.

• However, high cost of LED lights and high cost of OE integration can hamper growth of the market.

• Moreover, rise in demand for new technology, rise in demand for mood lighting, and rise in collaboration between companies for developing new ambient lighting can act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

