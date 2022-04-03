New Lushly Illustrated Picture Book is a Charming Journey of Mindfulness, Nature and Gratitude

Come Here, Airplane!

An exciting airplane chase ends with a young girl learning to be aware of and appreciate what's already right in front of her

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CA, CANADA, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a little girl dreams of going to faraway places to see lovely things, nature’s animals help her discover she only has to look around her to find wonder and beauty. With Come Here, Airplane!, Eric Shatzky masterfully weaves a poignant and beautifully illustrated picture book story that relays to children an important lesson of mindfulness and gratitude through living in the present.

When the girl sees an airplane in the sky, she dreams of going to all of the faraway places it could take her to see beautiful things. “Come here, airplane!” she calls out as she runs through a field to catch it. Along the way she passes a rabbit in his cozy burrow, a goose who invites her to swim in a nice cool pond, vibrant yellow flowers, and an orchard with its deliciously crunchy apples and beautifully intricate leaves.

As the airplane flies farther and farther away, the little girl is devastated that she will never get to see the beauty of the world...until the rabbit hops by and reminds her of all the wonderful delights of nature she passed and that were all around her if she were only to truly take notice.

In the spirit of a timeless classic like Kevin Henkes’s A Good Day, Eric Shatzky’s Come Here, Airplane! is a warm and positive story about living in the present. Shatzky expertly shares the rewarding consequence of living with awareness, intention, and gratitude, a valuable practice that is best learned early on. Families and educators of young children will welcome the opportunity to impress this message through Shatzky’s precious storytelling.

Come Here, Airplane! is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.