Ankr Launches New Blockchain Gaming SDK

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ankr, the established leader in Decentralized Web3 infrastructure and the largest node provider for both Binance and Polygon, announces the much-anticipated launch of a new blockchain gaming Software Development Kit (SDK) – referred to as the perfect gaming recipe – that enables game studios to provide complete Web3 and crypto capabilities in their respective games. Ankr’s new Web3 Gaming SDK gives game developers everything they need to create an amazing Web3 game experience, from best-in-class Web3 infrastructure to NFTs, marketplaces, and multi-chain wallet integrations.

Launching their Unity Game Engine integrations today, the new Ankr SDK assists game studios by more easily connecting their games to Web3 and allowing any digital file to be minted into an NFT. Integration with current game development environments helps to provide popular features needed to take gaming to the next level with full blockchain, crypto, and Web3 capabilities.

Integrates Web3 Wallets Easily

Players can connect Web3 wallets effortlessly for excellent UX with in-game transactions.

Build Best in Class NFT Monetization Strategies

Studios and indie developers can now access easy integrations for minting, renting, and trading NFTs for any assets in a development environment.

Mobile Web3 Optimization

Players get the most responsive and enjoyable mobile experience.

Create Seamless Multi-Chain Experiences

Games detect and connect to multiple chains. Switch between them just as fast.

Launch and Distribute Game Tokens

Allows studios to create an in-game currency and spread it to players around the world.

Greg Gopman, Ankr’s Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer stated, “Gaming studios are looking for a way to jump into web3 without having to worry about security, infrastructure, and the complexity of doing it on their own. Ankr now offers an industry-leading solution to provide them with the infrastructure and monetization strategies they’ve been looking for to experiment with Web3 without having to leave the game development environments they’re used to.”

An estimated 10% of Web3 projects rely on Ankr’s enterprise-grade global node infrastructure now, a number they aim to increase as the GameFi space heats up and more gaming studios look to integrate with Web3. Along with NFTs, Game Developers can build Monetization strategies around launching a token connected to a network of validators and nodes powering the transactions in their game, a revenue model that is just starting to take shape this year with studios like Gala Games. Ankr looks to keep providing additional features for the future of GameFi, evolving their gaming SDK package as per the industry needs to come.

Gopman also states that “Ankr is deeply committed to building the industry-leading features and the infrastructure truly needed for developers to succeed. We are making it cheaper, easier, and more accessible for everyone to win with Web 3.”

ABOUT ANKR NETWORK

Ankr is building the future of decentralized infrastructure and multi-chain solutions, servicing over 50 proof-of-stake chains with an industry-leading global node delivery system and a developer toolkit. Ankr serves over 1T transactions a year across Web3 and is the main infrastructure provider for BSC, Fantom, and Polygon chains as of 2022.

