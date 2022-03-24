Raised pedestrian crosswalks to be reinstalled on Pali Highway in Nuuanu at Upper Dowsett Avenue and Lower Dowsett Avenue

Main, News Posted on Mar 23, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that as part of the Pali Highway Improvements Phase 2, the raised pedestrian crosswalks on Pali Highway in Nuuanu, will be reinstalled at the highway’s intersections with Upper Dowsett Avenue and Lower Dowsett Avenue.

The raised pedestrian crossing at Ahipuu Place will be removed as the paving crew progresses on Pali Highway towards Vineyard Boulevard. This is anticipated to be over a four-month period.

The raised crosswalks on Pali Highway have been effective at reducing vehicle speeds through the corridor. Speed data taken before the installation of the crosswalks in November 2020 and after installation is below:

Between Jack Lane and Ahi Place / Laimi Road

Kaneohe Bound

80% of drivers over 35 mph (Before)

69% of drivers over 35 mph (After)

Honolulu Bound

68% of drivers over 35 mph (Before)

60% of drivers over 35 mph (After)

Between Ahipuu Street and Puiwa St/Country Club Road

Kaneohe Bound

71% of drivers over 35 mph (Before)

36% of drivers over 35 mph (After)

Honolulu Bound

51% of drivers over 35 mph (Before)

27% of drivers over 35 mph (After)

Near Upper Dowsett Avenue

Kaneohe Bound

90% of drivers over 35 mph (Before)

11% of drivers over 35 mph (After)

Honolulu Bound

79% of drivers over 35 mph (Before)

32% of drivers over 35 mph (After)

HDOT reminds drivers that the speed limit on Pali Highway between Waokanaka Street and Jack Lane is 30 mph. Speed is critical factor in crash survivability with nearly all pedestrians dying after being hit by vehicles traveling at 40 mph or greater. At lower speeds such as 30 mph, roughly half of pedestrians hit survive. And at 20 mph almost all pedestrians hit would be expected to survive.

