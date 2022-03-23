Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,214 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Renews Border Security Disaster Declaration In March 2022

TEXAS, March 23 - March 23, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on May 31, 2021, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for a number of Texas counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster; and

WHEREAS, I amended the aforementioned proclamation in a number of subsequent proclamations, including to modify the list of affected counties and therefore declare a state of disaster for those counties, and for all state agencies affected by this disaster; and

WHEREAS, the certified conditions continue to exist and pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster as set forth in the prior proclamations;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby renew the disaster proclamation for Bee, Brewster, Brooks, Chambers, Colorado, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Hudspeth, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kimble, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, McMullen, Medina, Menard, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Real, Refugio, San Patricio, Schleicher, Sutton, Terrell, Throckmorton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Wilbarger, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala counties, and for all state agencies affected by this disaster.  All orders, directions, suspensions, and authorizations provided in the Proclamation of May 31, 2021, as amended and renewed in subsequent proclamations, are in full force and effect. 

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 23rd day of March, 2022. 

 

 

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

 

ATTESTED BY:

JOHN B. SCOTT

Secretary of State

 

View the proclamation.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Renews Border Security Disaster Declaration In March 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.