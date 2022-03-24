Submit Release
Montgomery County TX's First Online Tax Sale A Huge Success

Over 1.5M in Third Party Sales, 88% of Properties Sold

CONROE, TX, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tax Assessor-Collector's office for Montgomery County, Texas held their first ever Online Tax Sale Auction, hosted by Realauction.com, on Tuesday, March 1st. The sale was a huge success, with over $1.5 Million in third party sales and almost 90% of properties sold.

Moving online has brought many benefits to the county, including the elimination of large public gatherings plus a significant reduction in the time and money spent over traditional live sales. County employees can now focus on their day-to-day functions without the need to run their sales in person. In addition, the auction is now available to a much larger audience by allowing bidders from out of the county or even the state to participate.

“We are thrilled to provide this easy to use, cost efficient solution to our bidders,” said Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae. “It’s really a win-win for both Montgomery County & the constituents we serve – plus there’s no cost to the County for the service.”

For more details & to register for an upcoming auction, bidders can visit the Montgomery County online Tax Sale site at https://montgomery.texas.realforeclose.com. In order to participate, all bidders must complete the online bidder registration and place a deposit equal to 5% of their total estimated high bid. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Tax Office, Property Appraiser & Constables websites.

Free bidder training classes are held weekly via webinar by Realauction.com. Attendance is by registration only. To register, please contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325.
For more information on Realauction.com, please see below.

About Realauction.com

Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2004. Serving over 350 counties in 11 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.

