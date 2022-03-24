When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 23, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 23, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Produce Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: WiseTrade Corporation

March 23, 2022, WiseTrade Corporation of Irvine, CA is recalling all its cases of its 200g/7.05oz packages of ENOKI MUSHROOM (Product of Korea) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushroom product was distributed in CA to produce distributors or wholesalers for further distribution to retail stores.

The Enoki Mushroom comes in a 200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description “Global Fresh Marketing Enoki Mushrooms” in the front and back Wisetrade Coporation Irvine, CA 92618.

The UPC is 809728-95012 on the back side of the package.

There is no lot code or dates on a package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The distribution of the product has been suspended.

The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample collected and analyzed by California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 7.05 oz. package of Enoki mushroom.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDPH.

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Enoki are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with question may contact the company at 949-264-2268 Monday – Friday 7:00am – 3:00pm PST.